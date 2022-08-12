Musical entertainment and more is planned for Shirley Day on Aug. 21. (Contributed - Colin J. McMechan)

Musical entertainment and more is planned for Shirley Day on Aug. 21. (Contributed - Colin J. McMechan)

Entertainment, food and fun planned for Shirley Day

Community’s most celebrated annual event set for Aug. 21

Colin J. McMechan | Contributed

Shirley is sizzling with summertime fun.

The most celebrated annual event is Shirley Day on Aug. 21. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., locals and visitors will flock to Pioneer Park and Shirley Hall for a day of fun and free stuff to do.

More than 30 tents of crafters, farm producers and community organizers will provide a warm welcome to this festival of Shirley Day delights.

A children’s area will feature a full day of free games, crafts and activities. Melodic sounds will fill the air all day long, with Downtown Train headlining from 3 to 5 p.m. on the music stage. Stop by the firehall to shake hands with Shirley’s finest—the volunteer firefighters and first responders who keep us safe throughout the year.

Head inside Shirley Hall to bid on items donated for the silent auction. Gift hampers, hand-crafted items, gift certificates, toys and cottage decorations await the highest bidder before the auction closes at 1:30 p.m. Tempt your tastebuds at the overflowing table of desserts prepared by home bakers in Shirley. Place an order at the food concession for something savoury: Chicken enchilada, spinach spanakopita or another mouthwatering menu item. Satisfy the growl in your tummy with a burger or smokie on a bun at the barbecue stand in the park.

