The route for the Esquimalt 5K, happening this Saturday, April 9. Drivers are advised of temporary road closures in the area due to the race. (Courtesy Township of Esquimalt)

Esquimalt 5K will see runners in the community Saturday

Drivers asked to use alternative routes with temporary road closures in effect

It’s almost race day.

With the 2022 Esquimalt 5K this Saturday (April 9) from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., the township is reminding residents of road closures.

The route will see racers complete a loop starting by the Archie Browning Sports Centre that includes Lampson and Munro streets, Admirals Road and Lyall Street. Racers will also get to journey through Saxe and Macaulay Point parks.

A 1K event is also on offer for those looking for a shorter distance.

Residents are asked to use alternative routes Saturday morning and are reminded there will be limited parking available at the Archie Browning Sports Centre. Participants are encouraged to carpool, bike, walk or use other alternative modes of transportation.

For more information, go to esquimalt.ca.

