Esquimalt asks residents to inform how parking fits into township’s future

Vehicles parked on the shared-use part of Selkirk Avenue. Esquimalt is asking for public feedback as it looks to update parking in the township. (Courtesy of Township of Esquimalt)

Esquimalt residents can help shape the future of parking in the township by completing a survey that’s now open.

The feedback will be used for making a new on-street parking strategy and modernizing the township’s parking bylaw.

The on-street parking strategy will be used to guide the decision-making and implementation of public parking. The updated bylaw will look to ensure appropriate and desirable parking conditions through future land development.

Mayor Barb Desjardins said the township recognizes the importance of making smart use of shared spaces.

“We want to ensure businesses, residents and local organizations have input on how to accommodate and regulate parking in the public right-of-way and in new developments,” she said in a release. “This is an important piece of how Esquimalt grows in the future.”

The survey is open now and runs until July 24. It asks about current parking habits and where people see issues or opportunities. The questionnaire also deals with both residential and commercial parking in an effort to better understand what the overall needs are from a range of accessibility perspectives. The survey can be accessed here (bit.ly/3bRfMvL).

Participants can also identify key locations where public parking is challenging through an interactive map available on the township’s website.

Two online information sessions will inform interested residents about the parking project and let them offer their thoughts. The sessions will be held on July 12 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on July 19 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Those interested can register here (bit.ly/3ao7YBo).

