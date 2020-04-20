Esquimalt celebrates 50th anniversary of Earth Day online

This year Esquimalt will celebrate Earth Day online in order to adhere to social distancing practices. (Black Press file photo)

With the 50th anniversary of Earth Day coming, despite the pandemic, Mother Nature will not go uncelebrated.

This year will look a little bit different this year from Esquimalt’s usual celebration at High Rock Park, as the event would not be able to adhere to social distancing measures.

Typically, it is a one-day celebration anchored around children activities, and education on sustainability and the natural environment. This year, it is going to be celebrated with a five-day online program, each day having a different theme or topic.

“The community can look forward to informative videos, activities for kids and a virtual tour of one of our most popular parks,” said Esquimalt in a press release. “Past events hosted exhibitors from community organizations like the Swan Lake Nature House and the Greater Victoria Green Team. This year, the hope is to create a similar energy while allowing people to participate from home.”

The event run from Monday, April, 20, to Friday, April 24, covering topics like climate action, learning about High Rock Park’s natural ecosystem, energy effeciency, and living a zero-waste lifestyle.

Each day, the online events will start at noon on the Township’s website. For more information or for a daily schedule breakdown on the events visit esquimalt.ca.

