The Esquimalt Celebration of Lights parade rings in the Christmas spirit Dec. 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Black Press File Photo)

Esquimalt Celebration of Lights ‘switches on’ Christmas for 14th year

Free community events draws hundreds for parade, entertainment and visits with Santa

Esquimalt gets into the holiday spirit this week with the 14th annual Celebration of Lights.

The free community event includes a festive parade, visits with Santa, entertainment and the ever-popular Esquimalt Plaza light-up.

READ ALSO: Esquimalt’s Celebration of Lights a night for the community

On Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. a parade starts at Canteen Road, marches down Esquimalt Road and stops at Archie Browning Sports Centre (1151 Esquimalt Rd.) where Christmas festivities continue into the evening.

Guests will enjoy Christmas carols with singer Maureen Washington, featuring special guests Rockheights Middle School Choir and the Victoria Cougars Hockey team. The evening includes visits with Santa Claus and tasty treats including hot dogs, hot chocolate, coffee and snacks.

Each year, the annual event draws hundreds, eager to witness the moment Esquimalt ‘switches on’ Christmas.

READ ALSO: Esquimalt lit up up during Celebration of Lights

The Township is looking for volunteers to help with parade marshalling at the Dec. 8 event. Those interested can contact the Celebration of Lights Committee.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Colwood park gets Christmas makeover just in time for the holidays

Just Posted

Greater Victoria sees lowest rainfall numbers for November in decades

Only a third of the expected rainfall was seen across the Capital Region

Esquimalt Celebration of Lights ‘switches on’ Christmas for 14th year

Free community events draws hundreds for parade, entertainment and visits with Santa

West Shore sees drop in traffic violations

The 315 violations in first six months of the year represent a 42 per cent decrease from 2018

French horn player brings holiday spirit to an Oak Bay afternoon

Musician raising money for Wounded Warriors, plays horn at veteran ceremonies

VicPD officer gets 20-day suspension after lying to supervisors

Const. Marty Steen lied about attending a conference in Vancouver

VIDEO: A brief history of bumps in the Trudeau-Trump relationship

Remember Peter Navarro saying ‘there’s a special place in hell’ for a foreign leader who aims to cheat?

POLL: Will you be donating to charities over the holiday season?

Many here in Victoria joined others around the world to take part… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Opening day delayed at Mount Washington

Dec. 6 was set as opening day but will now be delayed due to lack of snow.

Province begins forfeiture of Shawnigan contaminated soil site

The forfeiture proceedings do not impact the closure plan for the landfill site

Man killed in crash due to ‘absolutely treacherous’ conditions on Coquihalla

Winter means icy roads are dangerous and drivers should be careful, RCMP say

Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Bag of cocaine left in Vancouver Island grocery store aisle

RCMP: ‘We sure would like to talk to’ person who left drugs behind

RCMP officer was justified using hose in rooftop standoff: B.C. watchdog

Police watchdog finds officers actions reasonable when man injured in 2018 incident

Most Read