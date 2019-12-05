Esquimalt Celebration of Lights ‘switches on’ Christmas for 14th year

Free community events draws hundreds for parade, entertainment and visits with Santa

The Esquimalt Celebration of Lights parade rings in the Christmas spirit Dec. 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Black Press File Photo)

Esquimalt gets into the holiday spirit this week with the 14th annual Celebration of Lights.

The free community event includes a festive parade, visits with Santa, entertainment and the ever-popular Esquimalt Plaza light-up.

On Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. a parade starts at Canteen Road, marches down Esquimalt Road and stops at Archie Browning Sports Centre (1151 Esquimalt Rd.) where Christmas festivities continue into the evening.

Guests will enjoy Christmas carols with singer Maureen Washington, featuring special guests Rockheights Middle School Choir and the Victoria Cougars Hockey team. The evening includes visits with Santa Claus and tasty treats including hot dogs, hot chocolate, coffee and snacks.

Each year, the annual event draws hundreds, eager to witness the moment Esquimalt ‘switches on’ Christmas.

The Township is looking for volunteers to help with parade marshalling at the Dec. 8 event. Those interested can contact the Celebration of Lights Committee.

