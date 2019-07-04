Azja Jones Martin, of Little Mountain Farm, gets a helping hand from her mother Lucinda Jones, at a past Esquimalt Farmers Market. (Black Press Media file photo)

Esquimalt events highlight townships’ unique character

From markets to music nights, township events provide gathering places

Esquimalt is a community full of surprises.

Only a wee bit west of downtown Victoria, the township offers visitors the chance to renew their spirit as they explore the ancient shoreline or walk along any of the community’s beautiful trails. Visitors are also invited to take in any of a host of community events to sample the hospitality of the community.

Here are just a few of the highlights.

• Walking Tours may be the best way to truly learn about Esquimalt and the municipality has made it easy to get out and learn about this fascinating community. They can provide a single 20-page booklet that outlines seven separate tours that range from the historic to the super-natural vistas of the township’s parks.

• The Esquimalt Farmers’ Market is a place to meet the community, make new friends and sample the best of a variety of food products and the work of an incredible array of local artisans. The market runs every Thursday throughout the summer.

• Grab the sunhats and blankets and surrender yourself to the beat. For seven Tuesdays in June and July, Esquimalt hosts the Memorial Park Music Fest. The mix of old standards and new performers ensure that the Fest will offer something for every musical taste.

ALSO READ: Esquimalt hosts many highlights for everyone

• There are a multitude of parks and playgrounds for the little ones when visiting Esquimalt, but the Adventure Park is an experience like no other. There are two separate playgrounds, a spray park, and a series of water features that will leave the kids (and adults) squealing with delight. Bring a picnic lunch and enjoy the landscaped gardens as the kids frolic at this incredible attraction.

Esquimalt plays host to a wide variety of special events, sure to capture the interest of most visitors.

The Arts Festival showcases the township’s thriving art scene while Shakespeare buffs can take in the works of the Bard like they’ve never been seen before.

For a more down to earth celebration, Esquimalt’s Rib Fest offers a finger-lickin’ good mixture of great food, craft beverages, kids activities and entertainment. It may not be Shakespeare, but it is tasty.

