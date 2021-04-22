Volunteers with the Esquimalt Farmers Market will be on hand at Bullen Field to direct attendees and clarify public health protocols. The market runs Thursdays now through Sept. 16, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. (Facebook/Esquimalt Farmers Market)

Esquimalt Farmers Market continues tonight at Bullen Field

Award-winning market features farm-fresh products, food trucks, COVID-19 protocols for safety

The award-winning Esquimalt Farmers Market continues its seventh season today (April 22) at Bullen Field, with COVID-19 protocols in effect for attendees.

Single-direction pathways through the vendor sites and shop-don’t-stop guidelines, to avoid clusters of shoppers, as well as recommendations to avoid touching items without purchasing, are in effect to ensure the safety of shoppers and vendors. People are also encouraged to shop alone whenever possible.

On a weekly basis from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., the market features a multitude of fresh, locally grown produce, baked goods and other local products. Market goers can find a list of vendors and their profiles ahead of time at esquimaltmarket.com, along with a market map to let you know what you’ll find when you get there. To make things easier for payment, market bucks are available for purchase electronically to be used at all vendors.

RELATED STORY: Esquimalt Farmers Market named B.C.’s best large market of 2020

Attendees are encouraged to walk, ride or bus to the market if they can, as the Archie Browning Sports Centre parking lot is reserved for the vaccination clinic being held there, while the Esquimalt Plaza lot is reserved for shoppers there. The market is also pet-free, so leave four-legged friends at home.

The market’s goal continues to be waste-free, and shoppers are asked to bring reusable bags, water bottles, as well as plates and cutlery if your plan is to purchase meals from the food trucks on site.

Current information can also be found on the Esquimalt Farmers Market Facebook page.

 

