Will the best pie be a cherry pie at the Esquimalt Farmers Market’s first pie bakin contest? (Associated Press)

Esquimalt Farmers Market hosts its first pie baking competition

A panel of judges will choose who the pie maestro is at Thursday’s market

Cherry, apple, strawberry rhubarb, key lime… the options are endless, but only one pie will be the champion.

The Esquimalt Farmers Market is hosting its first pie baking contest, and bakers of every calibre are participating.

A panel of judges comprised of Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins; Chris Hammer, President of the Island Chefs Collaborative and Camosun College Culinary Instructor, Sunnyside Cafe owner Stephanie McEwan, contest sponsor Will Nikl of Wil Nikl Real Estate, The Vic Food Guys and Saltchuck Pies owner Nick Crooks will make the call.

ALSO READ: Esquimalt tops B.C. farmers markets for second straight year

The free contest will feature both an adult and youth category, and the winners will receive the coveted pie trophy.

While registration for the contest is full, the public is welcome to watch (and maybe sneak a sample or two) while the rest of the market continues.

The pie baking contest will run from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday July 25 at the Esquimalt Memorial Park, while the outdoor market will run from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

