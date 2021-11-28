The Esquimalt Celebration of Lights parade rings in the Christmas spirit Dec. 5 starting with the parade at 5 p.m. along Esquimalt Road from Canteen Road to Esquimalt Plaza. (Black Press Media file photo)

Esquimalt gearing up for seasonal celebration

From lightup parade to holiday entertainment, Celebration of Lights brightens spirits Dec. 5

The countdown is on for the Esquimalt Celebration of Lights, set to bring seasonal cheer and a brilliant light display and parade to the seaside community on Sunday, Dec. 5.

The lightup parade gets underway at 5 p.m. from the parking lot at Canteen Road and makes its way up Esquimalt Road to Esquimalt Plaza, where attendees can grab a hot dog from the Lions Club and join in the singing of Christmas carols with Lorraine Nygaard and local school choirs. And of course, Santa Claus will be front and centre the whole way.

Esquimalt issued a traffic advisory for road closures in effect in conjunction with the celebration. From 5 to 5:30 p.m., traffic control will direct vehicles away from Esquimalt Road between Canteen Road and Lampson Street.

For more information, visit esquimaltlights.ca.

