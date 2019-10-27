Esquimalt home’s spooky spectacle draws spectators for 13 years

Barb Stokes’ Halloween decor draws trick-or-treaters and fear-seekers alike

For 13 years, Barb Stokes has been gathering disfigured limbs, tombstones, zombie heads and battery-powered ghouls.

Come Oct. 1, walking up to Stokes’ Esquimalt home is a fun-filled and fear-inducing experience, complete with wailing zombie babies, a pop-up spider and tall, motion-triggered robed skeletons. With a wave of her arm, Stokes triggers a child ghost, swinging from her front tree, to begin humming an eery tune.

“The main thing is having the kids enjoy it,” Stokes said. “And every year they can’t wait to come.”

Barb Stokes turns her Esquimalt home into a monster and ghoul-filled graveyard every Halloween, much to the enjoyment of Victoria trick-or-treaters. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Stokes started collecting spooky items at the Dollar Store more than a decade ago. Now she sources new bone-chilling additions from Costco and Canadian Tire. She said she typically gets about 80 trick-or-treaters on Halloween night, many who come from other neighbourhoods just to experience her spooky setup.

But over the years, more and more people come by in the weeks before Halloween, just to check out one of the ‘scariest’ houses in Victoria. Stokes also decorates her property for Christmas and in the last few years, Easter.

“It’s just enjoyment,” she said. “I get enjoyment out of it too.”


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Poinsettia program at Victoria General aims to make children’s lab visits more positive

Just Posted

Diwali celebrations happening now in Greater Victoria

The annual multi-faith celebration of light returns to Greater Victoria

Victoria man runs into burning house to rescue dog

The man is said to have suffered smoke inhalation

Esquimalt home’s spooky spectacle draws spectators for 13 years

Barb Stokes’ Halloween decor draws trick-or-treaters and fear-seekers alike

Canadian study shows app could help senior citizens with too many medications

Research team at McGill University shows app helps identify unnecessary medications

Poinsettia program at Victoria General aims to make children’s lab visits more positive

Hospital auxiliary also offers opportunity to be ‘Poinsettia Santa’

California’s wind-driven blaze spurs massive evacuations

The sheriff pleaded with residents in the evacuation zone to get out immediately

Calgary mayor, former Alberta premier willing to help PM bridge western divide

Trudeau Liberals were shut out of Alberta and Saskatchewan in the Oct. 21 election

Book tells tale of how B.C. office fax led to U.S. con man

Island man spent a few years tracking down victims listed on faxes

Ottawa ordered to pay $1.12M in legal fees for prison segregation class action

Administrative segregation is the isolation of inmates for safety reasons where it’s believed there is no reasonable alternative

B.C. Appeal Court says Canada must rethink extradition of Indigenous man

Glenn Sheck’s Aboriginal heritage not weighted enough in decision, judge rules

B.C.’s tuition waiver program for former youth in care continues to grow

More than 1,100 former youth in government care are now using the program since it launched in 2017

New B.C. petrochemical industry player in the making

West Coast Olefins wants to add value to natural gas liquids

PHOTOS: Salmon Arm trail cam takes rare shot of wolverine

Grant Hiebert using camera to support study of mule deer population

Court rejects Chinese citizen’s constitutional challenge of B.C.’s foreign buyers’ tax

Judge rules that the tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin

Most Read