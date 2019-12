Dec. 8 family festivities and light up usher in holiday season

Esquimalt got into the holiday spirit this weekend with the 14th annual Celebration of Lights.

The free community event included a festive parade, visits with Santa, entertainment and the ever-popular Esquimalt Plaza light-up.

On Dec. 8 the parade crawled from Canteen Road down Esquimalt Road to finish at the Archie Browning Sports Centre where Christmas festivities continued into the evening.

Esquimalt lights up the 2019 holiday season with a parade. (Screengrab)