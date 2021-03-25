Esquimalt Lions gathers toys for kids at Victoria General Hospital

This Saturday, the Esquimalt Lions Club is collecting donations of toys and other items to be passed on to children being cared for at the Victoria General Hospital pediatric ward. (Pixabay photo)

The Esquimalt Lions Club wants to brighten the lives of children being cared for at the Victoria General Hospital pediatric ward, through its Smile for a Child project.

This Saturday (March 27) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lions kiosk at the back of Archie Browning Sports Centre, club volunteers will be accepting donations of new toys, as well as cash to purchase toys.

When club members learned toys on the ward were put away under COVID-19 protocols – in combination with visiting restrictions – they got to thinking about ways they could help ease the childrens’ loneliness and boredom.

Smile for a Child emerged as a way to bridge that gap. A long wish list was developed, and all toys donated to children at VGH will go home with them when they are discharged from hospital.

Visit e-clubhouse.org/sites/esquimalt/contact.php and hit the ‘calendar’ tab email esquimaltlions@gmail.com for the wish list.

