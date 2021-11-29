Esquimalt Neighbourhood House will distribute community donated non-perishables to clients in need. (Black Press Media file photo)

Esquimalt Neighbourhood House will distribute community donated non-perishables to clients in need. (Black Press Media file photo)

Esquimalt Neighbourhood House begins holiday canned-food collections

Donations accepted at municipal facilities, pickups available on garbage days in mid-December

For a 22nd year, the Township of Esquimalt and the Canadian Union of Public Employees are collecting food on behalf of Esquimalt Neighbourhood House.

From Nov. 24 to Dec. 21, non-perishable food can be dropped off at any township facility during business hours, including the municipal hall, Archie Browning Sports Centre, public safety building, recreation centre and public works yard.

Donations can also be left out for pick-up on garbage days. Residents can place non-perishable food items in bags clearly labelled “food drive.” A separate vehicle will pick up those donations the week of Dec. 13 to 17 on the north side route, and Dec. 6 to 10 on the south side route.

In a release, Esquimalt Neighbourhood House said the community’s generosity provides much-needed provisions to help it continue to be a resource for youth, families, seniors and adults.

Since 1974, Esquimalt Neighbourhood House has served the township from 511 Constance Ave. with early years and family resource programs, pre and post-natal services, mental health and supportive counselling, youth and family support, as well as help for seniors to remain living independently in their home.

