Esquimalt Remembrance Day ceremony returning to Memorial Park

Ceremony, parade take place from 10 a.m. to noon

Esquimalt’s Remembrance Day parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Tudor House on Admirals and Esquimalt roads, and ends at the Cenotaph in Memorial Park around noon. (Black Press Media file photo)

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 172 is once again hosting its Remembrance Day ceremony and parade, starting at 10 a.m. today in Esquimalt.

The parade will be starting at the Tudor House on Admirals and Esquimalt roads, and ending at the Cenotaph in Memorial Park at 1200 Esquimalt Rd.

Members of the Royal Canadian Navy, Cadets, Royal Canadian Legion, Scouts Canada and the Royal New Zealand Navy will also be in attendance.

More to come …

Canadian Armed ForcesRemembrance DayTownship of EsquimaltVeterans