Esquimalt Ribfest taking safety precautions, calling for volunteers

Organizers of this weekend’s Esquimalt Ribfest are taking precautions to make sure attendees feel safe at the Sept. 10 to 12 event.

The outdoor event is bringing six ribber teams, 21 musical acts, local brewers and family fun to Bullen Park in Esquimalt. But it’ll also include a long list of health measures to keep Ribfest goers safe.

“Because of COVID, I think people are a little bit hesitant, but we wanted to reassure them that we’re taking all the safety precautions we can,” said event chair Tom Woods.

Anyone who feels unwell or is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is asked not to attend. Masking is recommended whenever people aren’t eating or drinking, and Ribfest asks that attendees try to keep two metres away from others while moving around the site. There will also be wash stations set up all over the park and volunteers will be cleaning and sanitizing the tables and chairs as patrons come and go.

Woods said the community-driven Ribfest relies on volunteers and the event is still hoping to recruit as many as possible for the weekend. Volunteers are needed to help with cleaning and sanitizing, ticket selling, checking IDs and more.

All the proceeds from the event go to local charities, mainly ones supporting children.

“We stress the community and family aspect of this event,” Woods said.

Those wanting to help out at the event can go to the online sign-up page at esquimaltribfest.com/volunteer/.

