Peter Grant (left) owner of Lyall Street Service Station in Esquimalt, is gearing up for The 9th Annual Lyall Street Service Car Show and Shine, the ALS fundraiser held every year in memory of his brother Jimmy (right) who passed away from the disease seven years ago. Photo courtesy Peter Grant

Esquimalt show and shine soaps up in the name of ALS

For nine years, Lyall Street Service has drawn car enthusiasts for community party, barbecue

For the past nine years, Peter Grant of Lyall Street Service has thrown one of the best summer parties in Esquimalt, more recently in memory of his late brother Jimmy, who passed away seven years ago of ALS.

“The guys at my shop thought we could do something for people who have ALS in Victoria,” Grant says. “It’s grown from a car wash to include a car show and barbecue. It’s a pretty big event.”

In its first year, the event brought in $2,000, but Grant estimates this year should exceed $40,000 in total money raised. Lyall Street staff, volunteers and members of Grant’s family will wash cars outside the service bays and in the adjacent parking lot. Anyone with an old or classic car is free to come and display it, or grab a burger from the grill.

“Everything’s free, no one has to pay for anything,” he says. “We just hope they’ll throw a couple bucks in the can.”

Grant says none of it would be possible without the help of the Esquimalt Legion, who from the inaugural year have donated equipment, and their time to help get the event off the ground.

“It’s a big reason we can do this,” Grant says. “They got us started when we didn’t have anything to start with.”

Some 40 people currently live with ALS – commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease – in Greater Victoria. The funds raised go directly to supporting their needs (wheelchairs, computers, etc.) as the disease progressively paralyzes muscles in the body, impacting everything from mobility to communication.

“It costs a lot of money to have ALS,” Grant says.

For the Grant family, the event helps to keep both Jimmy’s memory alive, and have some fun doing it. The classic car enthusiast was in attendance the first year, and now it’s Peter and the rest of the clan who make sure it carries on.

“Even my 70-year-old parents will be there to help.”

The 9th Annual Lyall Street Service Car Show and Shine runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 16 at 1480 Lyall St.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

Previous story
Puppy love comes to Kiwanis Village

Just Posted

WATCH: Designing computer games at age nine

Grade 4/5 students from across SD61 designed games for the Coding Quest Arcade

Former Belmont student remembered as reliable and funny

Teen’s best friend said Wright was not a drug addict

An upstart ferry company might be a Malahat alternative

A new ferry service might alleviate Malahat congestion. Dogwood Ferries is a… Continue reading

WATCH: Bye-bye, Johnson Street Bridge

Passersby share their memories of the old Johnson Street Bridge as they watch it go

Yachting world race event helps christen new Victoria marina

Sailors from near and far contesting international Melges 24 event in Juan de Fuca Strait

Vancouver Island ‘ground zero’ for ocean plastics issue: Courtenay-Alberni MP

Gord Johns hosts World Oceans Day event in Parksville

Lotto Max jackpot won in Quebec, 4 B.C. tickets win Max Millions prizes

$60 million Lotto Max jackpot won by a single ticket

Two Vancouver Island tickets share Max Millions

$60 million Lotto Max jackpot won in Quebec

Dub Dynasty: Warriors sweep Cavs for second straight NBA title

Durant named MVP as Golden State beats Cleveland

Injured deer killing leads to roadside confrontation on Vancouver Island highway

Graphic warning: Story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers.

B.C. man who died in work accident had gotten engaged two days earlier

Family identifies Nanaimo’s Joe Hermann, 40, as the person killed at Parksville job site Monday

Trudeau denies ‘negative interaction’ after old B.C. editorial alleging misbehaviour goes viral

Prime minister reponds to allegations from a Creston Valley Advance editorial printed 18 years ago

Small earthquake shakes East Vancouver Island, Gulf Islands

On Friday, June 8 a 2.8 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Vancouver… Continue reading

Chefs showcase Indigenous cuisine in B.C.

On top of leading a kitchen in the province, owner travels around Canada to introduce his cuisine

Most Read