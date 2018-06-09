Esquimalt show and shine soaps up in the name of ALS

Peter Grant (left) owner of Lyall Street Service Station in Esquimalt, is gearing up for The 9th Annual Lyall Street Service Car Show and Shine, the ALS fundraiser held every year in memory of his brother Jimmy (right) who passed away from the disease seven years ago. Photo courtesy Peter Grant

For the past nine years, Peter Grant of Lyall Street Service has thrown one of the best summer parties in Esquimalt, more recently in memory of his late brother Jimmy, who passed away seven years ago of ALS.

“The guys at my shop thought we could do something for people who have ALS in Victoria,” Grant says. “It’s grown from a car wash to include a car show and barbecue. It’s a pretty big event.”

In its first year, the event brought in $2,000, but Grant estimates this year should exceed $40,000 in total money raised. Lyall Street staff, volunteers and members of Grant’s family will wash cars outside the service bays and in the adjacent parking lot. Anyone with an old or classic car is free to come and display it, or grab a burger from the grill.

“Everything’s free, no one has to pay for anything,” he says. “We just hope they’ll throw a couple bucks in the can.”

Grant says none of it would be possible without the help of the Esquimalt Legion, who from the inaugural year have donated equipment, and their time to help get the event off the ground.

“It’s a big reason we can do this,” Grant says. “They got us started when we didn’t have anything to start with.”

Some 40 people currently live with ALS – commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease – in Greater Victoria. The funds raised go directly to supporting their needs (wheelchairs, computers, etc.) as the disease progressively paralyzes muscles in the body, impacting everything from mobility to communication.

“It costs a lot of money to have ALS,” Grant says.

For the Grant family, the event helps to keep both Jimmy’s memory alive, and have some fun doing it. The classic car enthusiast was in attendance the first year, and now it’s Peter and the rest of the clan who make sure it carries on.

“Even my 70-year-old parents will be there to help.”

The 9th Annual Lyall Street Service Car Show and Shine runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 16 at 1480 Lyall St.

