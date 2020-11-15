Esquimalt tree decorating contest lights up online this holiday season

The winner of last year’s Esquimalt tree decorating contest, Operation Christmas Child. (Courtesy Township of Esquimalt)

Strolling through Esquimalt’s recreation facilities and experiencing the Christmas tree decorating creativity of local organizations has become a tradition of the holiday season for many residents.

While the live display and competition is cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public will still have the opportunity to see trees online and vote on their favourites.

Esquimalt community groups and businesses are encouraged to register now for the fun competition and start thinking about themes and decorative designs. Once they’ve decorated their trees, groups and businesses can submit a photo of their handiwork by Nov. 30.

The online judging by the public for the People’s Choice award begins Dec. 2 , via the Esquimalt Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page and runs through Dec. 18. The tree with the most “likes,” receives an Esquimalt Recreation prize package valued at more than $300.

Learn more about the virtual tree decorating contest at esquimalt.ca/treevillage or by emailing robbie.young@esquimalt.ca.

