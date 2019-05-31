Esquimalt Recreation suggests taking alternative forms of transportation to the annual neighbourhood party June 1. (Esquimalt Parks and Recreation/Facebook)

Esquimalt unveils new physical literacy markings during annual Neighbourhood Party

Township staff unveil the markings June 1 at 11:30 a.m. at Esquimalt Recreation Centre

Esquimalt Recreation kicks off the summer season with a huge party and unveiling of a new element to the neighbourhood.

This year’s theme for the Esquimalt Neighbourhood Party is ‘Get active. Be social.’ and features tons of opportunities for family and friends.

Esquimalt Recreation encourages guests to snap photos of the fun and post to social media, tagging Esquimalt Parks and Recreation with the hashtags: #Esquimalt #GetActive #BeSocial for a chance to win prizes.

READ MORE: Recreation centres across Greater Victoria draw physical literacy lines in the sand

The fun takes place beside the Esquimalt Adventure Park with the famous mega soaker splash bucket in the water park. Neighbourhood Party festivities run 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the Adventure Park open dawn to dusk and the water park open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Esquimalt also unveils its newest implement of activity that day. As part of the Capital Regional District’s Physical Literacy Indoor and Outdoor Markings – Regional Initiative Project, the Township officially opens its new playful patterns, located outside the Esquimalt Recreation Centre.

Coun. Jane Vermeulen, children, parents and Township staff unveil the markings June 1 at 11:30 a.m. on the north side of Esquimalt Recreation Centre, next to Bullen Park field.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Recreation centres across Greater Victoria draw physical literacy lines in the sand

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Totem pole comes down in Victoria’s Thunderbird Park

A Totem that’s been in place for 65 years is being repatriated at the end of its life

Police seek suspects after youth beaten with baton and robbed in Langford

17-year-old youth taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries

Two arrested in Victoria for drug trafficking offences linked to Lower Mainland gang

Officers seized drugs, cash and two cars

West Shore RCMP arrest suspects for carving swastika in concrete at Esquimalt Lagoon

Witness reported suspects to police

Mysterious sea creature washes ashore at Island View Beach in Central Saanich

Can you identify a beast with a crocodile head, slimy skin, and teeth growing from its tail?

VIDEO: Super Hero Bike Parade pedals down Moss Street

More than 300 students from Sir James Douglas took part

POLL: Has the work underway on the Bay Street bridge affected you?

The Point Ellice Bridge, commonly called the Bay Street bridge will be… Continue reading

Spike in grey whale deaths on West Coast prompts investigation

Seventy whales found on U.S. territory from California to Alaska, five more on B.C. coast

Nisga’a Nation seeks gag order against employee making ‘malicious’ claims

IT manager Andre Cardinal goes to Facebook, promises to “educate” members

PHOTOS: Brain tumour walk fills UVic pathways to raise awareness

Hundreds walked the park May 26 for the 24th annual Brain Tumour… Continue reading

2019 Cycle of Life Tour looking for volunteers

Last year, the event had 60 volunteers who collectively gave over 650 hours during the weekend

Haida artist gets new oncologist appointment in Abbotsford after media attention

Carol Young was told she had a month to live without treatment, but couldn’t get in to see doctor

Crews set up special camp as northwest B.C. fire risk soars

The B.C. Wildfire Service is setting up a 150-person camp in the Dease Lake area

‘Like burnt toast’: Wildfire destroys homes in northern Alberta settlement

The homes are widely scattered in the Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement’s northeast

Most Read