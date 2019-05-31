Esquimalt unveils new physical literacy markings during annual Neighbourhood Party

Township staff unveil the markings June 1 at 11:30 a.m. at Esquimalt Recreation Centre

Esquimalt Recreation suggests taking alternative forms of transportation to the annual neighbourhood party June 1. (Esquimalt Parks and Recreation/Facebook)

Esquimalt Recreation kicks off the summer season with a huge party and unveiling of a new element to the neighbourhood.

This year’s theme for the Esquimalt Neighbourhood Party is ‘Get active. Be social.’ and features tons of opportunities for family and friends.

Esquimalt Recreation encourages guests to snap photos of the fun and post to social media, tagging Esquimalt Parks and Recreation with the hashtags: #Esquimalt #GetActive #BeSocial for a chance to win prizes.

The fun takes place beside the Esquimalt Adventure Park with the famous mega soaker splash bucket in the water park. Neighbourhood Party festivities run 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the Adventure Park open dawn to dusk and the water park open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Esquimalt also unveils its newest implement of activity that day. As part of the Capital Regional District’s Physical Literacy Indoor and Outdoor Markings – Regional Initiative Project, the Township officially opens its new playful patterns, located outside the Esquimalt Recreation Centre.

Coun. Jane Vermeulen, children, parents and Township staff unveil the markings June 1 at 11:30 a.m. on the north side of Esquimalt Recreation Centre, next to Bullen Park field.



