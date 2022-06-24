Esquimalt Urban Arts Tour returns Saturday

Artist Mario Labonte shows off some of his work in a garden during a previous edition of Esquimalt’s Urban Art Tour. (Courtesy of Esquimalt Community Arts Hub)

Esquimalt’s annual Urban Arts Tour is returning on Saturday (June 25), giving residents a chance to enjoy self-guided tours of local art displays and home gardens.

Running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at locations throughout the township, the event features more than 30 different artists spread throughout the Saxe Point Park, West Bay, and Rockheights neighbourhoods.

“Throughout the pandemic we saw so many people take up new hobbies centred around being outdoors or making art for the first time. The tour itself started during the pandemic and we continue to see the importance of being in nature and creating art as we all try to take care of our mental health post-COVID,” said event organizer Laura-Beth Keane in a release.

Those on the tour can expect to see a broad selection of gardens, ranging from traditional English and cottage-style, to edible farms and urban oases. Artwork can be purchased directly from the artists.

“The Urban Arts Tour is one of my favourite summer events,” said returning watercolourist Dixie MacUisdin. “As a painter inspired by nature, having my work placed within a lovely garden, brings the work and the garden to life in a magical way.”

Physical maps are available at Esquimalt businesses leading up to the tour, as well as 1191 Munro St. on the day of the event. More details are available at ecah.ca/urban-arts-tour.

READ MORE: Esquimalt foundation marks 24 years of teaching kids around the globe to ‘use their WITS’

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ArtgardeningTownship of Esquimalt