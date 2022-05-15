Esquimalt’s tree hunt is underway as it looks to identify significant ones in the township. (Black Press Media file photo)

Esquimalt wants residents to identify best and biggest trees

Esquimalt wants the public to help identify their favourite trees in the community.

The Great Esquimalt Tree Hunt is underway and will run until September as the township looks to identify significant trees.

The first of three categories wants people to highlight their favorite tree. That could be one where someone popped the question or just one a resident loves but can’t describe why. The category wants people to describe why the tree matters to them and why they’d like to see it identified.

The second category wants to find the largest tree in the township. That will be measured by the size of the tree’s trunk.

Finally, the hunt wants to hear about any and all trees that sustain and nurture life – whether it be hummingbirds, eagles, squirrels, raccoons or any other creature.

All the submissions will be placed on a map that will be displayed on Esquimalt’s website and participants could also win prizes for their entries.

Trees can be submitted hereat esquimalt.ca/node/7564.

