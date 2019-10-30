St. Aidan’s United Church will once again be hosting its annual Fall Market Bazaar on Nov. 2. (St. Aidan’s United Church/Facebook)

Fall market bazaar returns to St. Aidan’s United Church in November

Everything from jewelry to books to baked goods will be available

St. Aidan’s United Church is once again gearing up to host its annual Fall Market Bazaar.

On Nov. 2, more than 150 volunteers and hundreds of guests will pile into the church for the occasion. There will be 21 booths selling jewelry, toys, knitting, baking and more from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The church thrift shop, The Friendly Octopus, will also be open.

Event coordinator Marilyn Smith noted that despite the church’s large size, every square inch is taken up by the market.

There will be an ATM on site, but Smith recommends bringing cash as the vendors won’t be able to take cards and reusable bags as the church is trying to be “as green as possible.”

The annual market – which takes about a year to plan – serves as a fundraiser for the church, Smith explained. It helps keep things running and supports the free programs such at the children’s choir and the mom and tot events. The church also provides resources to folks who are new to Canada, noted Minister Cheryl Black.

“Contributing to community is important to us,” Black added.

All items sold at the market are donated, Smith emphasized. Some stalls are still in need of items, including the Silent Auction and the International Treasures booths. Craft supply donations are also welcome.

Smith has been helping out with the event for a long time. She noted attendees begin to line up at about 7 a.m., no matter the weather. The bazaar has been going on for over 40 years, but the church itself is 150 years old and she’s certain that folks have been hosting fall markets in some form since the beginning.

The church’s coffee shop will be open and a $5 drop-in hot dog lunch will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Admission is free and all are welcome at the market. Smith emphasized that the event is family friendly and wheelchair accessible. Parking is often an issue due to the number of attendees, but she recommends getting dropped off or taking a bus.

