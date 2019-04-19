Peyton Thomas (5) waits in line, excited to meet the Easter bunny at Millstream Village. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Families hop over to Easter celebrations at Millstream Village

Annual Easter Eggstravaganza had lineups before 11 a.m.

Parents and children were decked out in Easter bunny ears and face paint as they hunted for eggs and took part in fun Easter activities at Millstream Village Shopping Centre on Friday.

Millstream Village partnered with the Rotary Club of West Shore to put on a fun community event to celebrate Easter.

There was a barbecue lunch, coffee and hot chocolate from Serious Coffee, demonstrations and games with Clark’s Taekwondo, Youth & Family Martial Arts as well as community policing with West Shore RCMP.

Kids of different ages were able to enter a tent filled with hay to hunt for eggs filled with chocolates.

Virginia Hill took her two-year-old daughter, Ayla Jane Hill to the event and said they were having a good day so far.

Ayla, who was excited to see the Easter bunny in costume, had her pockets full of chocolate Easter eggs she found in the hunt.

Proceeds from this year’s event are supporting the Sarah Beckett Memorial Playground. Andrea Jeffs and her four-year-old daughter Alex were at the event and Jeffs said she’s happy to support the playground.

“We’re here to get into the spirit of Easter and the added bonus is that all the proceeds are going to support the playground in memory of Sarah Beckett,” Jeffs said.

The lineup for the Easter egg hunt began before the event started at 11 a.m. and continued throughout the day until about 2 p.m.

Some children had their faces painted as bunnies, while others went for cartoon characters like Minnie Mouse.

Kim Bush and her twin four-year-old daughters Jett and Porscha were dressed for the event and eager to meet the Easter bunny.

“It’s a fun way to spend the day,” Bush said.

This was one of many Easter egg hunts in the area this weekend with others taking place in Oak Bay, Royal Bay in Colwood, and North Saanich.

Peyton Thomas poses with the Easter bunny at Millstream Village. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Kiyoko Kinnear and her two children Maliya (1) and Midori (2.5) pose after hunting for Easter eggs at Millstream Village. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Andrea Jeffs and her daughter, Alex (4), spent Friday afternoon at Millstream Village’s Easter Eggstravaganza. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Rhysian (7) and Arie (5) pose after getting their faces painted at Millstream Village’s Easter Eggstravaganza Friday. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Elly Gagnon (3.5) high-fives a panda from Clark’s Taekwondo, Youth & Family Martial Arts at the Millstream Village Easter Eggstravaganza. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Kim Bush and her twin four-year-old daughters Jett (left) and Porscha enjoyed a fun day at the Easter Eggstravaganza at Millstream Village. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

