Families take to the ice at Saanich arena on Christmas Eve

Families and children skated around a giant snowglobe on the ice at Pearkes Arena on Christmas Eve. The festivities were part of Saanich’s second annual Ice Festival, featuring skating, lights, Christmas carols, and decorations.

Dozens of residents came out for the event, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., for day five of the six-day festival.

Beginner skaters were also able to enjoy the event. Sofia Branson and Chantal Contorines are two such beginners who hit the ice on Tuesday with family and friends.

Mike Mcarthur helps Sofia Branson learn how to skate as Tommy Mcarthur and Helen Mcarthur look on.(Sophie Heizer/News Staff)

Contorines, Mike Mcarthur, and their charges Tommy Mcarthur, Helen Mcarthur, Gabby Mcarthur, Sofia Branson, and Carter Branson were all smiles as they slid around on the ice. The group helped each other out when one of them fell and held on to one another for support, laughing all the way.

Pearkes will be closed Wednesday for Christmas, but the festival is on again for its last day on Dec. 26, from 9:45 to 11:45 a.m. for an everyone welcome skate. Regular admission prices apply and skates will be available for rent.

