Family favourite Luxton Fall Fair marks 110 years

Youth enjoy a ride on the sizzler at the Luxton Fall Fair last year.

The annual Luxton Fall Fair is the perfect place for the community to get reacquainted with its rural roots.

This year marks the 110th time people will gather at the Luxton fairground since it was established in 1913, making it one of the oldest in the province.

One display that keeps people in touch with the area’s history is the Heritage Museum. The volunteers with the Metchosin Farmers Institute who keep the museum running take a laid-back approach to sharing history, explained Bonnie Josephson. “We encourage people to come in, take a look at the exhibits, sit down and share a story over a coffee if they want,” Jacobson said. “You can take a step back in time and look at the way things were and explore the history of Langford.”

Kids are welcome to peck away on the old typewriters – not with too heavy a hand, mind you – and there are old washing machines, stoves, sheep shearing tools and other items from bygone days on display in a small, user-friendly area, added Jacobson, a long-time member of the Metchosin Farmers Institute. “My parents were members and I started as soon as I could walk.”

There are books, school desks, trophies and photos capturing the history of happy Valley School dating back to when it opened in 1911. “Our team is still collecting photos and memorabilia from the school,” Jacobson said. “It’s a neat little look at the way things were.”

The Luxton Fall Fair, which takes place at the Luxton Fair Grounds in Langford from Sept. 13 to 15, features free admission to the grounds throughout the weekend. Exhibit buildings, which are open Friday from 3 to 7 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 to 6 p.m., include the Heritage Museum and displays and demonstrations for Vancouver Island Blacksmiths, and antique farm equipment.

Other points of interest include a working clay oven, butter churning, a CFB model train exhibit, 4H Club exhibits, an art show, and a poultry and pigeon show.

The always popular West Coast Amusements collection of carnival midway rides, face painting and more is open Friday from 3 to 10 p.m., Saturday from noon to 10 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

All-day wristbands, which cost $40 per day for all ages, are only valid on the day of purchase, and the hours may vary depending on weather and crowd size.

Ride coupons are available throughout the weekend for $1.25 each, 20 for $25, and 40 for $45.

Parking is available by donation at the corner of Sooke Road and Luxton Road. Visit luxtonfair.ca for more information.

