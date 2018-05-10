Farm Prep Day at Central Saanich’s Newman Farm

CENTRAL SAANICH — The plot thickens at Newman Farm.

This Saturday, the Farmlands Trust Society (FLT) welcomes any volunteers who wish to come to the historic Central Saanich farm, and help with preparing the soil for planting. People are invited to drop in any time on Sat., May 12 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Members of FLT will be busy preparing the Farm’s vegetable garden and sunflower field. This will be done in advance of another planting day later in the month. Activities include digging, planting seeds and starters, spreading soil and more. Volunteers can bring their own spades, shovels, sturdy boots or shoes and gloves — and some hand tools will be available a the Farm.

The event this Saturday is weather-permitting.

On May 26, FLT will host a veggie and flower planting day at Newman Farm, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

FLT will grow and harvest the veggies for its farm-to-plate initiative for those in need in Greater Victoria. The flowers are to help promote pollination on the Saanich Peninsula.

The FLT is in its 10th year as a non-profit organization and they hope to see people come out and help get the Farm ready for the season.

To get to Newman Farm, drive to the access gate on Central Saanich Road, a half-kilometre north of Mount Newton Cross Road. Look for FLT Society lawn signs.

— Submitted by the FLT Society