Sunflowers planted to aid local beekeepers at the original farm building on Newman farm. (Contributed)

Farm Prep Day at Central Saanich’s Newman Farm

Farmlands Trust Society welcomes public for a day of veggie and flower planting

CENTRAL SAANICH — The plot thickens at Newman Farm.

This Saturday, the Farmlands Trust Society (FLT) welcomes any volunteers who wish to come to the historic Central Saanich farm, and help with preparing the soil for planting. People are invited to drop in any time on Sat., May 12 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Members of FLT will be busy preparing the Farm’s vegetable garden and sunflower field. This will be done in advance of another planting day later in the month. Activities include digging, planting seeds and starters, spreading soil and more. Volunteers can bring their own spades, shovels, sturdy boots or shoes and gloves — and some hand tools will be available a the Farm.

The event this Saturday is weather-permitting.

On May 26, FLT will host a veggie and flower planting day at Newman Farm, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

FLT will grow and harvest the veggies for its farm-to-plate initiative for those in need in Greater Victoria. The flowers are to help promote pollination on the Saanich Peninsula.

The FLT is in its 10th year as a non-profit organization and they hope to see people come out and help get the Farm ready for the season.

To get to Newman Farm, drive to the access gate on Central Saanich Road, a half-kilometre north of Mount Newton Cross Road. Look for FLT Society lawn signs.

— Submitted by the FLT Society

Previous story
Victoria Vital Signs survey open to opinions

Just Posted

Car crashes into building near Saanich’s Municipal Hall

No report of major injuries among the three presumed passengers

B.C. MLA’s ride out for motorcycle safety awareness month

Bikers from around B.C. drove MLA’s around legislature to bring awareness to road safety

Housing strategy aims to eliminate homelessness in Victoria

Multiple levels of government come together to invest $90 million

Green Party closes harassment investigation against Elizabeth May

Investigation found claims made in January don’t constitute workplace harassment under law

Breakthrough in brain health thanks to UVic researchers

New insights into clogged brain blood vessels and why we lose them

Thirteen-year-old discovers shooting

Shauna Bae has only been shooting for three months and is already competing at the national level

B.C.’s police watchdog deployed to Grand Forks

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has deployed investigators to B.C. city

Most B.C. residents didn’t feel their city was prepared for wildfire season: report

Respondents split on communication effectiveness

Man gets three-and-a-half years jail time in killing of senior

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.

B.C. residents against housing for homeless camp out in protest

Campers want BC Housing to consult on temporary supportive housing

Vancouver Island norovirus may be linked to herring run

Investigation ongoing; cause of contamination unknown

Alberta piles on the pressure with pro-pipeline billboards across B.C.

Premier Rachel Notley says delaying Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline is hurting the economy

Founder of Chinese company behind 21 B.C. seniors’ homes gets 18 years for fraud

Wu Xiaohui, former chairman of Anbang Insurance Group, was sentenced in Shanghai court

Sea lice outbreak threatens Clayoquot salmon

DFO investigating salmon farm company’s operation for violations

Most Read

  • Victoria Vital Signs survey open to opinions

    Victoria Foundation counts on residents to offer input for annual community checkup

  • Farm Prep Day at Central Saanich’s Newman Farm

    Farmlands Trust Society welcomes public for a day of veggie and flower planting