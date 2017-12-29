February 2017: Secondary suites and derelict boats make headlines

Dave Thomson retired as principal at Oak Bay High after nearly 15 years.
The Salla Rose sat ensconced in a second round of absorbent oil booms after sinking in Oak Bay early Feb. 6.
The four inductees Oak Bay High Distinguished Fine Arts Alumni this year were professional artist Frank Lewis (posthumous); Bernie Shaw – lead singer of British band Uriah Heep; professional dancer Patricia Sparks Taylor and retired principal Dave Thomson.
Deputy Chief Kent Thom retired from the Oak Bay Police Department Feb. 28. Thom came here more than a dozen years ago from the Edmonton Police Service.
The bylaw for the proposed mixed-use Bowker building on Cadboro Bay Road appeared before council after a narrow decision to move the project forward. In response to earlier meetings, the proponent, Abstract Developments offered a four-foot setback on the ground level of Bowker Avenue, doubled its contribution toward upgrading the intersection of Cadboro Bay Road and Bowker Avenue to $100,000 (with a request it be included in the 2018 or 2019 budget); and committed to $10,000 earmarked for public art.
The top-ranked Oak Bay Breakers took the Island title after handily defeating host Dover Bay 80-34 during the senior girls’ AAA basketball Island Championships in Nanaimo.