Ferries golf tournament raises $50G for Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Victoria

Rhonda Brown, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Victoria and Area executive director (third from left), receives a cheque for $50,000, raised at the 13th Annual BC Ferries Media Charity Golf Classic at the Westin Bear Mountain Golf Resort in June. On hand for the donation (from left) were tournament committee member Bruce Williams, tournament co-chair Les Leyne and Keith Baldrey, B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains and BC Ferries’ president/CEO Mark Collins. Photo contributed

The numbers are in and the money will be well appreciated.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Victoria plans to expand its programs for local children, especially around mentoring, with the $50,000 raised through the 13th annual BC Ferries Media Charity Golf Classic held earlier this summer at the Westin Bear Mountain Golf Resort.

“Mentoring is crucial to a child’s development as it teaches and promotes skills essential for personal and professional success in life,” said Rhonda Brown, the organization’s executive director, in a release. “We are committed to ensuring our young people grow up happy and healthy – mentally and physically.”

Media members from Black Press and other Greater Victoria and B.C. outlets joined representatives of BC Ferries’ suppliers and other guests playing in and supporting the event, which featured various golf games to raise cash, as well as silent and live auctions for trips, jerseys and a host of other valuable items.

Co-founded by Global TV’s Keith Baldrey and the Times Colonist’s Les Leyne, the tournament has raised over $770,000 over the past 13 years to support programs for children and families.

