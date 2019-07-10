BC Ferries is offering passengers a chance at prizes with its latest promotion — #FerryHair. (BC Ferries)

Ferry hair, don’t care? BC Ferries offering chance at prizes

Contest rewards passengers for #FerryHair photos

Let your hair down.

BC Ferries is offering passengers a chance at prizes with its latest promotion — #FerryHair.

The campaign, which awards selected winners with $25 gift certificates at Passages Gift Shop, calls for ferry passengers to share their best “ferry hair” photos.

Instagram, Twitter and Facebook users can enter the contest by sharing their photos, provided the pictures are original and were snapped while on board BC Ferries within the last three years, using the #FerryHair hashtag and by tagging @BCFerries.

The photos must also be public to ensure the contest’s judges can find the posts.

The panel, appointed by BC Ferries, reviews entries on a bi-weekly basis, with winners being contacted roughly every second Friday. The judging criteria: creativity, originality and whether or not the photo captures “ferry hair” on BC Ferries.

The contest is now open and is slated to run until Sept. 27.

For more information, and complete details, visit the BC Ferries website.

READ ALSO: Sooke-area Scouts Jamboree expected to cause BC ferry travel congestion

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Momma mink loses patience with its youngster in Cowichan Valley creek

Just Posted

Escaped William Head inmates recognized after commenting on off-duty RCMP officer’s dog

Prisoners back in police custody, expected to appear in court Wednesday

Man charged in Brentwood Bay murder retains lawyer

Alan Charles Chapman is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Emily Caruana

Clash of protesters seen in Alberta unlikely to occur in Greater Victoria, says activist

Disagreement may be voiced but usually in a peaceful way

Newport resident looks to age in place behind heritage home

Neighbours voice support for subdivision and heritage covenant

Rickter Scale: The decision that divides

The Rickter Scale is a weekly column

VIDEO: Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns of drag from global trade tensions

The decision kept the interest rate at 1.75 per cent for a sixth-straight meeting

Alberta resident photographs grizzly on North Island

Multiple grizzly sightings reported in recent weeks

POLL: Should there be more incentives for people to purchase electric bicycles?

Drivers who hand over the keys to their old gas-guzzler to get… Continue reading

Ferry hair, don’t care? BC Ferries offering chance at prizes

Contest rewards passengers for #FerryHair photos

Fraser Valley chicken abuse case hinges on activist videos

Defence still not content with disclosure of complete and unedited video

Province offers grants for free tampons, pads to ease ‘period poverty’ in B.C.

United Way and B.C. government will be giving a one-time $95,000 to 12 non-profit agencies

Mountain biker found dead on Vancouver Island trail

A mountain biker died on the Cumberland trails Tuesday night. Village of… Continue reading

RCMP raid clamps down on alleged B.C. pot export ring

‘Medical’ pot was destined for export to Europe, say Mounties

Greater Vancouver condo prices drop for the first time since 2014: report

Royal LePage says slowdown in Lower Mainland housing market set to continue

Most Read