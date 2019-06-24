Field named for longtime Hampton Little League volunteer

‘Curt Waldner Field’ recognizes years of dedication put in by former little league dad

Longtime volunteer Curt Waldner was enveloped by Hampton Little League players Sunday afternoon on the baseball diamond named in his honour. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

There was a surprise on the diamond for a longtime Hampton Little League volunteer on Sunday.

After 13 years of volunteer work with the Hampton Little League, Curt Waldner can proudly stand in a baseball field named just for him. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Curt Waldner had no idea who Saanich acting mayor Colin Plant was talking about when he took to the field during the league’s end-of-year ceremony.

“In today’s world, people don’t have as much time for volunteering. So it’s important to recognize that on many occasions, this person dedicates 30-40 hours a week here while still holding down a full-time job,” Plant said.

“There is no one more deserving of this recognition…And if you haven’t figured it out yet, I’m speaking about coach Curt.”

Before there was time to register his surprise, Waldner was handed a plaque designating one of the Hampton Park baseball diamonds the Curt Waldner Field. The 13-year volunteer said afterwards that he was “speechless.”

“I did not see it coming but…it’s lovely,” he said, explaining that even though his son graduated out of Little League in 2010, Curt himself, “never did.”

“My driving force is, I love baseball,” he said. “Everytime I do something, I’m excited to see the park get better. We have a vision for the park and we’re kind of, halfway there.”

That vision includes hours of painting and repairs – something Waldner happily takes on, said Michelle Peterson, president of the Hampton Little League board of directors.

“This last winter there was a really big project with all the siding on our building was rotten, so he was here a lot,” she said. “When he’s not working, he’s at the park. He is the one that does all the grounds work, he paints all the signs, all the memorials…He is just such a gentle, unassuming guy. He just loves to work at our park, he wants our park to be the best park in the District. He just works tirelessly and never expects anything.”



