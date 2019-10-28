Fifty businesses ready for trick-or-treating on Oak Bay Avenue

Halloween festivities abound around the region. Oak Bay’s Trick-or-Treating on the Avenue, and evening bonfire at Fireman’s Park are always highlights. Keri Coles photo Oak Bay’s Trick-or-Treating on the Avenue and evening bonfire at Fireman’s Park return for Halloween. (Black Press File Photo)

The annual Trick or Treat on the Avenue returns to Oak Bay from 2 to 5 p.m. on Halloween.

Nearly 50 businesses from Foul Bay Road to Monterey Avenue will welcome trick or treaters open their doors and for visitors to enjoy a good section of Oak Bay Avenue free of cars.

The Avenue is closed to vehicles from Wilmot Place to Monterey Avenue.

Businesses will have a pumpkin sticker in the window to show they are welcoming trick-or-treaters.

To add to the festivities a variety of street level entertainment will take place during Trick or Treat including live music by Arf the Dog at the Hampshire and Oak Bay Avenue intersection.

Performances will stretch throughout the village to entertain attendees of all ages. Concentrix Fire & Light will be providing circus entertainment by world-travelled performers including unicycle juggling and stilt walking. Theatre SKAM’s Pop Up Theatre, Planet Janet Hoops (energy hula hooping) and Paul Kilshaw Magic will entertain.

The Canvas Community Church will host carnival style games and activities. Dressed up pets are can enter the fifth-annual Pet Costume Contest starting at 4 p.m. (Sign up at the costume contest tent.)

Following the trick or treat is Oak Bay Fire Department’s annual community bonfire at Fireman’s Park, 1703 Monterey Ave. The ceremonial lighting of the bonfire is at 6 p.m. Children are once again invited to help manage the bonfire throughout the evening, with firefighter assistance, using the fire hose.

The Kiwanis children’s costume parade will commence at 6:30 p.m. Hot dogs, pop, popcorn and candy are provided courtesy of the Kiwanis Club of Oak Bay.

Pumpkin Art on the Avenue is on hiatus this year with a goal of bringing back a bigger and better Pumpkin Art in 2020.

Trick or Treat on the Avenue is presented by the businesses of Oak Bay Village through the Business Improvement Association. Additional details are posted at visitoakbayvillage.ca and on their Facebook page facebook.com/oakbaybia.

