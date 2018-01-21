Find your volunteer niche around Greater Victoria

Positions of all kinds are available through Volunteer Victoria. Dolgachov/iStock

Are you looking to volunteeraround Greater Victoria? These opportunities and more are available through Volunteer Victoria:

REACH! Performing Company: seeking youth and adult volunteers to help touch hearts and change lives, one voice at a time. REACH! celebrates inclusion and diversity of ages, cultures and abilities. Volunteers needed to assist our differently-abled participants in rehearsals and performances. Please contact Anne-Marie Brimacombe at westcoastreach@gmail.com Tel. 250-882-4339 (online: westcoastreach.org)

Extreme Outreach Society: looking for volunteers for our by-donation Extreme Coffee House, 102-284 Helmcken Rd. Duties include welcoming customers, making and serving specialty coffee drinks, preparing sandwiches, cleaning/tidying. Our Coffee House helps fund our free outreach programs throughout the year. Half or full day shifts, Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To apply phone 250-384-2064 (online: extremeoutreach.com)

Literacy Tutors for Noisy Kids Reading Club: We support Greater Victoria school-aged children to gain literacy skills in a kind and supportive environment. Children are referred to our after-school services by schools or their families. We have a particular need for tutors for schools in Sooke and the Western Communities. Training is provided. Call 250-514-5951 or email childco@victorialiteracyconnection.ca.

Lifetime Networks: looking for a volunteer to build a friendship with a young man in the West Shore who has a fabulous sense of humour and a developmental disability. Potential activities include dog walking, hikes, swimming, working out and going to movies. Contact Emily at 250-477-4112 or volunteer@Lnv.ca.

Volunteer Victoria: seeking outgoing, friendly and organized volunteers to advise individuals looking to volunteer at local non-profit organizations. Advisors will support potential volunteers in their search for suitable positions, and carry out follow-up administrative tasks. Contact Betty@volunteervictoria.bc.ca.

Anawim House: looking for a volunteer willing to create a newsletter. Needs to be skilled in English, editing, creative writing, interviewing, photography, co-ordination, etc. University students are welcome. Background in newsletter writing is preferred. Contact Terry at 250-382-0283.

Victoria Therapeutic Riding Association: seeking volunteer members to add to the overall expertise of our Board of Directors. These positions are an excellent opportunity for both the seasoned volunteer as well as professionals looking to dedicate time to a worthwhile charity. If you enjoy working as a part of a team and have good communication and interpersonal skills, visit us at vtra.ca.

For more information, call 250-386-2269 or go online to volunteervictoria.bc.ca.