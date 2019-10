Grade 10 digital photography students from Oak Bay High (furthest to closest) Raine Orser, Laith Doudin, Lucas Spak-Walsworth and Railay Fawkes hunted for detail in Oak Bay Village on a damp Wednesday morning. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Grade 10 digital photography students from Oak Bay High (furthest to closest) Raine Orser, Laith Doudin, Lucas Spak-Walsworth and Railay Fawkes hunt for detail in Oak Bay Village on a damp Wednesday morning.



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter