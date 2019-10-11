First coho of the season spotted in the Colquitz River

Excess rain in September is good for the fish, says Salmon in the City volunteer

The first coho salmon of the spawning season has been spotted in the Colquitz River near Tillicum Shopping Centre.

On Oct. 7, the the volunteers with Salmon in the City – a project funded by Fisheris and Oceans Canada (DFO) – found a small male coho in the fish fence.

READ ALSO: Salmon restoration and new viewing platforms planned for Colquitz River

A fish fence was installed in the Colquitz River behind the Tillicum Shopping Centre at the end of September to temporarily trap fish that swim through so that the Salmon in the City team can monitor them and collect data.

The team comes down to the fish fence on a daily basis from October to December to assess the age, species, health and gender of the fish that come up the river, explained Colquitz River advocate Dorothy Chambers. All collected data is reported to the DFO.

After three years of drought – rain not starting until later in the fall – the excess rain in September is a good sign, said Chambers.

READ ALSO: Salmon farmers defend transparency after Canada fish escape

The early rain is called the “first flush,” she explained. It cleans off the roads and pipes and washes it into the river. If this happens too late in the season, the salmon end up swimming in the debris which can result in fish dying.

This year, the first flush came early, so the salmon will have a clear river to swim in for spawing.

Chambers noted that salmon have already begun to appear in other South Island rivers too.

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Five must-attend events to celebrate Oktoberfest

Just Posted

Early morning gridlock on Highway 1 following overnight traffic pattern change

Bumper to bumper traffic gets an early start

Family of Lambrick baseball student files claim against school district for severe injury

School district claims students at fault for injury involving pitching machine

BC Ferries 9 a.m. sailings filling up fast

Travellers get an early start on the long weekend

First coho of the season spotted in the Colquitz River

Excess rain in September is good for the fish, says Salmon in the City volunteer

More British Columbians depend on fewer working-age British Columbians

BC Stats predicts dependency ratio to hit 65 per cent in 2038

Fashion Fridays: How to pose in photos

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 8

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: What will you have for Thanksgiving dinner?

Patrons at Our Place enjoyed a hot Thanksgiving dinner Tuesday afternoon. Staff… Continue reading

Federal leaders face off in final debate of the election campaign

Bloc leader Yves-Francois Blanchet will likely find himself on the defensive Thursday

B.C. cities endure record-brrrreaking cold snap

Cold snap expected to stick around one more day before weather warms to more seasonal temperatures

New drivers pay most for optional ICBC coverage, David Eby says

Basic insurance only up ‘about $200’ as rate overhaul takes effect

Woman sues B.C. government over alleged sexual abuse in Smithers foster home

A 27-year-old woman says she was repeatedly raped by foster parent when she was 12

Police look for suspect after man, 85, punched in face in Vancouver Island road rage attack

Police looking for info after 85-year-old man attacked in road rage incident on Herd Road Oct. 9

Ex-firefighter accused of seeking sex with teen girls in Vancouver police sting

Mitchell Brett Maurer is one of eight Metro Vancouver men facing charges

Most Read