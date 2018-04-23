WATCH:First responders score first, take inaugural Challenge Cup in Oak Bay

Ice hockey game raises funds for Cops for Cancer, encourages positive interaction with youth

Fire, police and thier helpers from Oak Bay Bikes and Parks and Recreation staff skated away with the trophy but Oak Bay High players didn’t make it easy in the inaugural First Responder’s Challenge Cup for Cops for Cancer.

The teams faced off today (April 23) at Oak Bay Recreation Centre in a game of fun and skill.

“It was a great chance for Oak Bay High students to get to know Oak Bay police and fire in a different way,” said police chief Andy Brinton, of Oak Bay Police Department, which spearheaded the initiative. “Hopefully we enhance the departments’ relationshp with the kids.”

The students pulled the goalie in the final minute of play to give up an empty-netter and lose the game 5-2. While the first responders take home the Challenge Cup this year, the inaugural event raised $600 for the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock.

All three stars of the game came from the Oak Bay High team: Third star Ellie Smith, second star Gabby Pollock and first star netminder Jack Tadia.

 

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

editor @oakbaynews.com

 

Previous story
LOCAL FLAVOUR: Taking the sting out of nourishing nettles
Next story
Tsawout hosts Saanich Peninsula community leaders at blanket ceremony

Just Posted

Esquimalt council green-lights first mass-timber building on Vancouver Island

Mayor appreciates 12-storey structure’s proximity to naval base, graving dock and Seaspan

Greater Victoria School District adopts new dress code policy

Two years in the making, SD61 moves to more inclusionary guidelines

Legal action against B.C. specualtion tax a last resort

Group of Arizona home owners feel they’ve been swept up in an attack on land speculators

Rock the Rink gives youth once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

Winning band will get to play a set at Rock the Shores

Sooke makes call for regional fire dispatch

Some municipalities decide to take service off-Island

Parents call for change to health laws after Oak Bay teen’s death

Accidental overdose has Elliot Eurchuk’s parents seeking change to B.C Infants Act

B.C.’s living wage increase curbed due to MSP cuts, child care subsidy: report

Living wage varies between $16.51 in north central B.C. to $20.91 in Metro Vancouver

Amalgamation Yes hosting citizen’s assembly info meeting Wednesday at Vic High

Mayors of Victoria and Saanich will be on hand to give updates to residents

EDITORIAL: Greater Victoria amalgamation no magic bullet

Taxpaying citizens need to ask tough questions of both sides in debate

Doctor sees healing power in psychedelic plant as Peru investigates death of B.C. man

Peru’s attorney general has ordered the arrest of two suspects in the killing of 41-year-old Sebastian Woodroffe

Toronto police officer ‘gave himself the space and time’ in van attack

Footage shows officer standing up, turning off his siren and talking clearly to the suspect

$1.18 to $1.58 a litre: Are you paying the most for gas in B.C.?

Gas prices across B.C. vary, with lowest in Vernon and highest in – you guessed it – Metro Vancouver

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of April 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Inquest set 10 years after B.C. woman shot, left to die

Lisa Dudley, and her partner, Guthrie McKay were shot in their Mission home in September 2008

Most Read