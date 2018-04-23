WATCH:First responders score first, take inaugural Challenge Cup in Oak Bay

Fire, police and thier helpers from Oak Bay Bikes and Parks and Recreation staff skated away with the trophy but Oak Bay High players didn’t make it easy in the inaugural First Responder’s Challenge Cup for Cops for Cancer.

The teams faced off today (April 23) at Oak Bay Recreation Centre in a game of fun and skill.

“It was a great chance for Oak Bay High students to get to know Oak Bay police and fire in a different way,” said police chief Andy Brinton, of Oak Bay Police Department, which spearheaded the initiative. “Hopefully we enhance the departments’ relationshp with the kids.”

The students pulled the goalie in the final minute of play to give up an empty-netter and lose the game 5-2. While the first responders take home the Challenge Cup this year, the inaugural event raised $600 for the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock.

All three stars of the game came from the Oak Bay High team: Third star Ellie Smith, second star Gabby Pollock and first star netminder Jack Tadia.

