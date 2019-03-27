First Sarah Beckett Memorial Run fast approaching

April 10, 2016 — Sarah Beckett was many things, friend, wife, police officer, colleague, but most importantly a mom to her two children. (Facebook)

The first Sarah Beckett Memorial Run is fast approaching, with registration open until April 12.

The run, which takes place on April 13, honours Const. Sarah Beckett, a West Shore RCMP officer killed in the line of duty in April, 2016.

“I think the one thing that everyone should know is that this is to run for Sarah’s memory and just to celebrate her as a person, a mother, a wife, a friend and a police officer,” said Const. Elyse Patten of West Shore RCMP.

READ MORE: Annual memorial run honours fallen West Shore RCMP constable

Patten is on a committee made up of Beckett’s family, friends and community members that came up with the idea to hold the run. She said the committee wanted to create an event that celebrates Beckett’s life and brings the community, who have supported RCMP and the family over the last three years, together.

It is a 5 km family run and walk that begins at Belmont Secondary School, located at 3041 Langford Lake Rd. The run route will take participants down Glen Lake Road towards Parkdale Drive, past Westhills Park and Irwin Park and back down Langford Lake Road towards the high school again.

“You get to see a lot of beautiful areas of Langford and our community, there are a few fun hills going up through the Westhills community,” Patten said. “Sarah was a very active person, she loved her family, she loved the community so the fact that it’s a beautiful course and it goes through a kids playground…it sort of symbolizes her.”

The run starts at 8 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m. Participants can register for the run through the Sarah Beckett Memorial Run website.

For those who cannot attend the run on April 13, they can register online for a virtual run/walk where registrants perform the run or walk at their own leisure and take a photo of themselves. The photo can then be posted with the hash tag RunforBeckett on the run’s Facebook page.

READ MORE: Sarah Beckett Memorial Playground planned for City Centre Park

All funds raised from the run go towards the Capital Regional District Safety Commission scholarship which supports students wanting to receive an education in law enforcement.

“Sarah took legal studies at Camosun so we know that it’s an important part of her life,” Patten said. “She was a very passionate police officer and wonderful at her job so I think this is a perfect way to celebrate her and to promote a career in law enforcement.”

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter