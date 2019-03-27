April 10, 2016 — Sarah Beckett was many things, friend, wife, police officer, colleague, but most importantly a mom to her two children. (Facebook)

First Sarah Beckett Memorial Run fast approaching

Registration open until April 12

The first Sarah Beckett Memorial Run is fast approaching, with registration open until April 12.

The run, which takes place on April 13, honours Const. Sarah Beckett, a West Shore RCMP officer killed in the line of duty in April, 2016.

“I think the one thing that everyone should know is that this is to run for Sarah’s memory and just to celebrate her as a person, a mother, a wife, a friend and a police officer,” said Const. Elyse Patten of West Shore RCMP.

READ MORE: Annual memorial run honours fallen West Shore RCMP constable

Patten is on a committee made up of Beckett’s family, friends and community members that came up with the idea to hold the run. She said the committee wanted to create an event that celebrates Beckett’s life and brings the community, who have supported RCMP and the family over the last three years, together.

It is a 5 km family run and walk that begins at Belmont Secondary School, located at 3041 Langford Lake Rd. The run route will take participants down Glen Lake Road towards Parkdale Drive, past Westhills Park and Irwin Park and back down Langford Lake Road towards the high school again.

“You get to see a lot of beautiful areas of Langford and our community, there are a few fun hills going up through the Westhills community,” Patten said. “Sarah was a very active person, she loved her family, she loved the community so the fact that it’s a beautiful course and it goes through a kids playground…it sort of symbolizes her.”

The run starts at 8 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m. Participants can register for the run through the Sarah Beckett Memorial Run website.

For those who cannot attend the run on April 13, they can register online for a virtual run/walk where registrants perform the run or walk at their own leisure and take a photo of themselves. The photo can then be posted with the hash tag RunforBeckett on the run’s Facebook page.

READ MORE: Sarah Beckett Memorial Playground planned for City Centre Park

All funds raised from the run go towards the Capital Regional District Safety Commission scholarship which supports students wanting to receive an education in law enforcement.

“Sarah took legal studies at Camosun so we know that it’s an important part of her life,” Patten said. “She was a very passionate police officer and wonderful at her job so I think this is a perfect way to celebrate her and to promote a career in law enforcement.”

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Three local ‘stars’ recognized at Royals game
Next story
UVic chapel goes to the dogs… and goats

Just Posted

On ninth anniversary of Langford’s teen’s murder, Kimberly’s Law reintroduced in legislature

Kimberly Proctor was murdered by two of her peers in 2010

Logging halts as Tsawout leadership launches legal action against members of their community

Indigenous Services Canada to send inspectors amid fractious climate

Proposed Hillside rental development switched to condo project

The development at 1301 Hillside Ave. originally targeted UVic, Camosun student renters

Coroners use new tool to crack mystery of the floating feet in the Salish Sea

BC Coroner Service enlists help of UBC professor’s currents tracking model

JDF curling association hopes to explore ways to keep curling rink open

Association sends letter to West Shore mayors, councils, West Shore Parks & recreation

UVic chapel goes to the dogs… and goats

Weekly pet therapy cafe helps students relieve stress

POLL: Do you still have a landline telephone?

With smart phones becoming an indispensable part of modern-day life, more and… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of March 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Feds boost funding for refugee health care, but study says barriers remain

Canada’s refugee health program is getting a $283 million boost over the next two years

Personal data of 34,000 medical marijuana patients accessed in data breach: NHS

The breach occurred between December and January

Four stranded by surging seas on a rock off Tofino

Rescue chopper lifts a walker and three boogie boarders to safety after two hours at Long Beach

Hidden throne found in B.C. woods as part of Game Of Thrones contest

One of six thrones hidden around the world for a promotional campaign was found in Tumbler Ridge

Bear that killed Yukon mother, baby had been ‘emaciated,’ coroner says

Valérie Théorêt, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adèle Roesholt, were killed in November 2018

Man who committed murder at Vancouver Island hotel gets life sentence

Brandon Tyler Woody pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2017 shooting in Nanaimo

Most Read