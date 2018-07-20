Victoria artist Craig Bauer works on a piece inspired by Chesterman Beach in Tofino at the 30th annual TD Art Gallery Paint-In. Hundreds of artists, musicians and vendors took part in the popular one-day event. (Don Descoteau/Black Press Media)

Five fun things to do this weekend

From a paint in to festivals, there are lots of fun events taking place this weekend

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are five events happening around Greater Victoria.

1. One of the most popular visual arts events in Greater Victoria returns to Moss Street in Victoria’s Rockland and Fairfield neighbourhoods on Saturday. The 31st TD Art Gallery Paint-In gives visitors an up close and personal look at art in the making and features more than 19 artists working in various styles and methods. The Paint-In runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Fort Street to Dallas Road. Eight imagination stations can be found along the route.

2. It may sound strange to an outsider, but locals know it’s just not summer in Victoria without a massive party in the parking lot of a brewery. The Phillips Backyard Weekender is, well, back for 2018 with a lineup of international musical acts, a plethora of tasty local treats available and, of course, Phillips Brewery suds on tap for the three-day event. The Weekender kicks off Friday evening with a lineup featuring, among others, DJ Shub, Too Many Zooz and hip-hop act Keys N Krates.

3. If you have an interest in vehicles of all shapes and sizes, the Sooke Car Show is sure to rev your engine. The third annual event at the Sooke River Flats officially starts at 10 a.m. Sunday, but they begin serving breakfast at 9. More than 300 cars are expected to display, and around 14 local vendors. During the event, the Sooke Arts Council will also have a booth set up called Art in the Park, where people can learn how to do different kinds of art. Canvases, paint, and supplies will all be provided.

4. The Saanich Historical Artifacts Society is hosting the Ford V8 Car Club on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Heritage Acres. This event is a family friendly. Adult entrance fee is $5 and children get in for free. Heritage Acres is located at 7321 Lochside Dr. in Saanichton.

5. A Greater Victoria couple will be hitting the pavement to walk several kilometres throughout the West Shore in support of children and youth suffering from mental health issues, among other things. As part of the Rock & Walk Fundraiser on Saturday, Cory Steiner and his wife Sandy Healing will be walking 21 kilometres and performing alongside members of his band, the Cory Steiner Band, at four different venues along the way. The walk will begin at the 17 Mile Pub on Sooke Road at 10:30 a.m.


