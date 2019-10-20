Five Halloween activities for adults to celebrate the spooky season

Halloween is fast approaching and whether you’re tired of kid-friendly pumpkin patch days or are looking for a spooky date night spot, there are lots of ghoulish places to spend the evening in Victoria.

Fright Night at the Saanichton Corn Maze

Fright Night 2019 attendees will be let loose in the four acre corn maze at 7979 Central Saanich Rd. for an evening of horror. The two-night event will take place on Oct. 19 and 26 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Killer clowns and chainsaw wielding ghouls will skulk around the maze waiting to scare anyone who dares to go the wrong way. Owner Jag Dhariwal expects things to be so scary, that children under 12 will need to be accompanied by a parent and young children shouldn’t even attend.

“It’s definitely not for the faint of heart,” he said proudly. “It’s creepy enough in there at night without scary people in it.”

Tickets are available online for $13.50.

Death Drop Halloween Drag Show at Darcy’s Pub Westshore

On Oct. 31, local drag king and creator of For The Love of Drag Junk Male is co-hosting a haunted drag show with Darcy’s Pub. From 7 to 10:30 p.m., the spookiest “Scream Queens and Goblin Kings” from Greater Victoria will descend upon Darcy’s Pub in Westshore to perform.

Due to the venue, the event is 19+. Audience participation is encouraged as there will be a costume contest, lip sync battles and prizes.

The pub is accessible for folks with mobility issues and all bathrooms will be non-gendered for the duration of the event.

Tickets purchased online are $12. If there are tickets left on the day of the event, they can be purchased at the door for $15.

Festival of Fear at Galey Farms

Each weekend in October is filled with Halloween-themed activities at Galey Farms. By day, kids have the run of the farm during Pumpkinfest. But at night, things become much spookier.

From 6 to 10 p.m., brave attendees can roam the Festival of Fear. This year, there are four separate attractions: seances with Madame Isabella, the Crazy Train which takes guests all over the property, the six-acre Cornfield of Horror and the PG-13 Carnevil – a 6,000 square foot haunted house – which has new features this year including three “‘chicken exits’ for the faint of heart.”

The first venue ticket for an adult costs $12 and then tickets to the second, third and fourth venues will cost $6 each.

Halloween Speakeasy at the Victoria Event Centre

Calling all vintage lovers. Speakeasy events are held every Tuesday night at the Victoria Event Centre along with secret events sprinkled throughout the year.

The Oct. 29 event will be Halloween-themed. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes and stop by early for beginner swing dance lessons at 8 p.m. The night will feature live jazz, silent films, cocktails and more. Tickets are $10 at the door and, like a true speakeasy, there are perks if you know the password; a free drink ticket is included for those in the know so keep an eye on the Facebook event page.

Screamfest at Claremont Secondary

The 11th Annual Screamfest takes place at the school on Oct. 23 and 24 from 6 to 9 p.m. and is open to the whole community. Youngsters are encouraged to attend until 7 p.m. when the theme shifts from spooky to scary. From 7:30 onward, attendees should prepare for terror.

This year, Screamfest features new midway games – Halloween-themed carnival attractions – a costume contest, a barbecue dinner and prizes.

There will also be a new attraction: two haunted walks that take attendees all over the school. Student volunteers will don scary costumes and transform the school hallways into a haunted house.

Entrance to the event, one haunted walk and a midway game are included with the purchase of a $10 ticket and all proceeds go towards supporting School District 63.

