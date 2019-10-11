Five must-attend events to celebrate Oktoberfest

Break out those lederhosen and get ready to munch on some pretzels. Oktoberfest is in full swing!

Here’s a list of five events you can drop by to get into the German festivities.

Fresh to Death

If you can’t wait for Oktoberfest, feel free to kick off the beer-drinking festivities with Fresh to Death: Victoria’s Harvest Celebration of Fresh Hops. There will be more than 20 fresh hop beers on site. Food will be available to purchase from Burger Crush. Tickets are $30 plus taxes for general admission and $50 for VIP. Tickets are available at victoriabeersociety.com

The event takes place on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 2-5 p.m. at the Roundhouse at Bayview Place. VIP’s get early entrance at 1 p.m.

Oktoberfest at the Bay Street Armoury

Germany comes to the army base for the first time with music, food trucks, games, and of course, local beer. Beer at the event is provided by Black Hops Brewing, a local non-profit that raises funds for veterans with PTSD. You won’t want to miss out because there will be guide dog puppies in training on Saturday. Tickets are $30, which includes admission, first beer, and bratwurst. Tickets are available at eventbrite.ca.

The two-day event takes place on Friday, Oct. 18 from 7 p.m.-1 a.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 2 p.m.-1 a.m at the Bay Street Armoury.

Stein & Dine

If you’re craving pretzels, sauerkraut, and beer, you might wanna drop by Victoria’s 5th annual Oktoberfest. There will be a smorgasbord of popular German foods, including schnitzel on a stick, käse spätzle, and more. Live music, lederhosen contests, and traditional dances are expected. Tickets are $47.25 plus tax, which includes one food ticket, three drink tickets, and one stein to take home. Tickets are available online.

The event takes place on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 7-11 p.m at the Victoria Public Market.

Oktoberfest at Oaklands

The German festivities don’t stop on the weekends. Oktoberfest at Oaklands celebrates the traditions of Bavaria with beer, music, food, and the community. Tickets are $25, which includes a traditional Bavarian meal, a beer from Hoyne Brewing Company, and live music. Tickets are available online or by calling (250) 370-9101.

The event takes place on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 6-9 p.m. at the Oaklands Community Centre & Association.

Oktoberfest with Victoria Edelweiss Club

Celebrate an authentic Oktoberfest thanks to the German Canadian Cultural Society. German cuisine will be available to purchase, but beer won’t be the only star of the show. The S-Bahn Band will be playing traditional German folk songs while sporting their lederhosen. Tickets are $45 for guests and $25 for club members. Tickets are available through email or by calling 250-383-4823.

The two-day event takes place on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m till midnight.

