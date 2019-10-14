Five must-attend family-friendly events to celebrate Halloween

Families in downtown Victoria enjoying the festivities at Wicked Victoria in 2018. (James MacKenzie/Black Press)

It’s that time of year when tricks and treats abound!

With Halloween right around the corner, here are five family-fun activities throughout Greater Victoria.

Victoria Ghostly Walks

Take a special 90-minute walking tour of downtown Victoria and hear about its spooky past. Guides will walk you through Chinatown, Market Square, Trounce Alley, and Bastion Square to share the scariest stories passed down from generations of Victorians. Tickets cost $35 per family, $15 per adult, $8 per child, and $13 for students and seniors.

This event runs now until November 3rd, every night at 6:30, 7:30, 8:30 & 9:30 p.m. Tickets available online.

Pumpkin Express

Ride a Halloween train through the Haunted Tunnel and Forest before enjoying sweets and delicious food. There will be face painting, a graveyard scavenger hunt, pumpkin carving, and Halloween crafts. Each train ride costs $10 per group and the last train leaves at 8:15 p.m. For more info or to book group reservations, go to shas.ca

This event takes place on October 18, 19 & 20 from 4:30-8:30 p.m. at Heritage Acres, 7321 Lochside Drive, Saanichton.

Galey Farms Pumpkinfest

Pumpkinfest features live entertainment, hayrides, corn maze, petting farm, face painting, and of course, a pumpkin patch. For $12 per adult or $8 per child, you can take a ride on the Cow Train or enter the Corn maze. Infants are free. A $48 family combo pass (2 adults and 2 children) includes entrance to the corn maze and train ride.

This event has been running on weekends since the beginning of October and takes place on October 19, 20, 26 & 27 at Galey Farms, 4150 Blenkinsop Road. You can buy tickets on-site.

Pumpkin Carving at Millstream Village

If you’re over on the West Shore, you should consider dropping by Millstream Village for their annual pumpkin carving event. This free event will have warm drinks served from Serious Coffee, free face painting, and BBQ lunch by donation. Every kid 12 and under will receive a free pumpkin.

This event takes place from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Millstream Village.

Wicked Victoria

Visit downtown Victoria for a burst of Halloween spirit, complete with dancing at the “Feeling Goully Music Zone”, shopping at the Harvest Market, or taking photos at the “Too Cute to Spook Wicked Kid Zone”. There will be a kid’s costume parade, pumpkin decorating, and bouncy castles.

This free event takes place from 12 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27 along Government Street, between Humboldt and Yates.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.