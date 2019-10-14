Families in downtown Victoria enjoying the festivities at Wicked Victoria in 2018. (James MacKenzie/Black Press)

Five must-attend family-friendly events to celebrate Halloween

Pumpkin carvings, corn mazes, and more

It’s that time of year when tricks and treats abound!

With Halloween right around the corner, here are five family-fun activities throughout Greater Victoria.

Victoria Ghostly Walks

Take a special 90-minute walking tour of downtown Victoria and hear about its spooky past. Guides will walk you through Chinatown, Market Square, Trounce Alley, and Bastion Square to share the scariest stories passed down from generations of Victorians. Tickets cost $35 per family, $15 per adult, $8 per child, and $13 for students and seniors.

This event runs now until November 3rd, every night at 6:30, 7:30, 8:30 & 9:30 p.m. Tickets available online.

Pumpkin Express

Ride a Halloween train through the Haunted Tunnel and Forest before enjoying sweets and delicious food. There will be face painting, a graveyard scavenger hunt, pumpkin carving, and Halloween crafts. Each train ride costs $10 per group and the last train leaves at 8:15 p.m. For more info or to book group reservations, go to shas.ca

This event takes place on October 18, 19 & 20 from 4:30-8:30 p.m. at Heritage Acres, 7321 Lochside Drive, Saanichton.

Galey Farms Pumpkinfest

Pumpkinfest features live entertainment, hayrides, corn maze, petting farm, face painting, and of course, a pumpkin patch. For $12 per adult or $8 per child, you can take a ride on the Cow Train or enter the Corn maze. Infants are free. A $48 family combo pass (2 adults and 2 children) includes entrance to the corn maze and train ride.

This event has been running on weekends since the beginning of October and takes place on October 19, 20, 26 & 27 at Galey Farms, 4150 Blenkinsop Road. You can buy tickets on-site.

Pumpkin Carving at Millstream Village

If you’re over on the West Shore, you should consider dropping by Millstream Village for their annual pumpkin carving event. This free event will have warm drinks served from Serious Coffee, free face painting, and BBQ lunch by donation. Every kid 12 and under will receive a free pumpkin.

This event takes place from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Millstream Village.

Wicked Victoria

Visit downtown Victoria for a burst of Halloween spirit, complete with dancing at the “Feeling Goully Music Zone”, shopping at the Harvest Market, or taking photos at the “Too Cute to Spook Wicked Kid Zone”. There will be a kid’s costume parade, pumpkin decorating, and bouncy castles.

This free event takes place from 12 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27 along Government Street, between Humboldt and Yates.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sea Cadets host a garage sale for Sarah Beckett Memorial Playground
Next story
Island record show will indulge the audiophile lifestyle

Just Posted

BC Ferries sees steady traffic of post-Thanksgiving weekend travellers

Ferries filling up fast, sailing waits at some terminals

Antimatter 2019: The best in experimental media art comes to Victoria

22nd annual festival of film, performance art and more biggest ever – 120 artists, 30 countries

Sea Cadets host a garage sale for Sarah Beckett Memorial Playground

Proceeds from a garage sale going to the Sarah Beckett Memorial Playground.

Nurse comes home to ‘dream job’ at Saanich Peninsula Hospital

Jane Fox is the first Aboriginal liaison nurse at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital

Killer clowns and chainsaw-wielding ghouls descend on Central Saanich corn maze

Fright Night takes place at Saanichton Corn Maze Oct 19, 26

VIDEO: Greater Victoria, here’s the news you missed this weekend

Dog killed in alleged hit and run, Goodlife Marathon takes over city and more

Heiltsuk Nation open first Big House in 120 years in northern B.C.

Opening means the community now has an appropriate space for spiritual and ceremonial events

Singh says NDP would form coalition with the Liberals to stop Tories

Singh was in a Liberal-held riding Sunday afternoon in Surrey where he was pressed about his post-election intentions

‘My heart goes out to the mother’: B.C. dad reacts to stabbing death of Ontario boy

Carson Crimeni, who was also 14, was bullied relentlessly, his dad says

The one with the ‘Friends’ photoshoot: Kelowna group recreates TV show intro

A friend’s departure prompted them to create something that really says, “I’ll be there for you”

Canadian Snowbirds plane crashes before air show in Atlanta

Pilot lands safely after ejecting from jet

Share crash data, private insurers tell David Eby, ICBC

B.C. monopoly makes drivers retrieve their own records

B.C. VIEWS: Wolf kill, not backcountry bans, saving caribou

B.C.’s largest herds turn the corner from extinction

Pearson nets shootout winner as Canucks clip Flyers 3-2

Vancouver picks up second straight home win

Most Read