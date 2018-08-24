Five things to do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Greek Fest returns to Greek Community Centre, 4648 Elk Lake Drive, Friday through Sunday, running from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Black Press file photo)

Shouts of Opa and the scents of roasting lamb will again waft through the air across from Saanich Commonwealth Place.

Greek Fest is back at the Greek Community Centre, 4648 Elk Lake Drive, Friday through Sunday and again for the Labour Day long weekend. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. all seven days, and brings a host of Greek entertainment, culture and cuisine.

The Oak Bay Marina swings opens its doors for customer appreciation open house Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event promises artist demonstrations, bouncy castle, barbecue, live music, bingo, displays, demonstrations and more. Local singer/songwriter Kristina Helene will provide music for the event happening at the marina at 1327 Beach Dr.

Close to 50 artists and a number of entertainers will be scattered throughout the grounds of the nine-acre gardens of the Horticultural Centre of the Pacific, 505 Quayle Rd. Art and Music in the Gardens returns to the HCP Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Campaign for Real Ale Society of Victoria is organizing a protest calling for a relaxation of municipal liquor laws on local beaches. The Beer on the Beach Picnic Protest starts at 1 p.m. Sunday in Saanich’s Craigflower-Kosapsom Park (along the Gorge).

A celebration of all things food comes to Kildara Farms in North Saanich. Feast of Fields is FarmFolk CityFolk’s annual local food celebration and fundraiser, highlighting the contribution local chefs, restaurants, farmers, ranchers, fishers, food artisans, vintners, brewers and distillers make to our local economy. The 21st Feast of Fields on Vancouver Island goes Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Kildara Farms, 11293 Chalet Rd. in North Saanich.

