Flowers, condolences pour in after death of Metchosin corner store co-owner

A collection of flower offerings sits on a ledge outside the Metchosin Country Store, in the wake of the death of co-owner Adriana Ko.
A heartfelt note of condolence with flowers is among many offerings placed by community members outside the Metchosin Country Store, whose co-owner Adriana Ko died recently.
Community members have been dropping off jars filled with flowers to the Metchosin Country Store after the death of co-owner Adriana Ko.

The community is showing its support in Metchosin after a local business owner lost her battle with cancer.

The gestures of condolence are for Tony Ko and his family, following the death of his wife Adriana.

Jars of flowers are quickly filling the pillars and space in front of Metchosin Country Store at Happy Valley and Metchosin roads, after a callout was issued on a neighbourhood social media page.

ALSO READ: Metchosin then and now: Metchosin store an icon in district

 

