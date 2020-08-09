A flyover is set to take place above B.C. Legislature on Sunday, August 9 at 7 p.m. to remember the largest amount of Canadian lives lost in a single day to peace operations. (Michael Kaehler photo)

Flyover at B.C. Leg to commemorate National Peacekeepers’ Day

August 9 marks biggest single day loss of Canadian lives from peace operations

A flyover salute is set to take place above the B.C. Legislature on Sunday, August 9 at 7 p.m. to remember the largest single day loss of Canadian lives during peace operations.

28 years ago, nine Canadian Forces members died when their Buffalo aircraft was shot out of the sky over Syria in 1974. The Syrian Forces claimed they believed the plane in white and blue United Nations colours was an Israeli fighter jet.

Since 2008, the Canadian government has designated August 9 as National Peacekeepers’ Day.

“We are not only remembering those who have died in operations,” said Jim Macmillan-Murphy, President of the B.C. Chapter of the Canadian Peacekeeping Veterans Association in a release. “We also remember those whose experiences are complicit in their subsequent death or whose service was cut short regales of the cause, no matter their mission at home or abroad.”

Mitzi Dean, MLA for Esquimalt-Metchosin, and Randall Garrison, MP for Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke, will be joined by a small group of dignitaries at B.C. Legislature to place a poppy in a wreath at the cenotaph in downtown Victoria. A single Buffalo aircraft from CFB Comox is scheduled to flyover at 7 p.m.

The event will be live-streamed on the CFB Esquimalt Facebook page.

READ MORE: Victoria church to ring bells for 75th anniversary of atomic bombings

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

peacekeepingVeterans

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Lazy Sunday at Esquimalt Lagoon

Just Posted

Flyover at B.C. Leg to commemorate National Peacekeepers’ Day

August 9 marks biggest single day loss of Canadian lives from peace operations

PHOTOS: Lazy Sunday at Esquimalt Lagoon

What’s your favourite thing to do at the beach?

UVic political scientist wants B.C. pulp mills to help produce masks, gowns

Claire Cutler says Canada needs to become self-sufficient when manufacturing PPE

Feeding ducks bread crumbs is a harmful habit

Wild Arc suggests to never feed wildlife in general

Greater Victoria Public Library offers new online resource service to cardholders

Friends of the Library provided funding for the service

QUIZ: Do you know the truth?

In what has been described as a post-truth era, how much do you know about truth and lies?

Simon Cowell breaks his back falling from electric bike

Incident happened at his home in California

Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

On any given day of the year, there are several strange, silly or serious holidays to observe

Missing teen visiting Courtenay found safe

She had last been seen going for a walk on Aug. 6

Moving on: Tanev scores 11 seconds into OT as Canucks oust Wild

Vancouver beats Minnesota 5-4 to move into first round of NHL playoffs

Fitness non-profit challenges citizens to invent a game to be physically active

The campaign was launched after a study showed only 4.8 per cent of children and youths in Canada met required standards of the 24-hour movement guidelines

Gene editing debate takes root with organic broccoli, new UBC research shows

Broccoli is one of the best-known vegetables with origins in this scientific haze

VIDEO: U.S. Air Force pilot does fly-by for B.C. son amid COVID border separation

Sky-high father-son visit plays out over White Rock Pier

3 Vancouver police officers test positive for COVID after responding to large party

Union president says other officers are self-isolating due to possible exposure

Most Read