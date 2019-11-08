Footprints Security offers free basic security course for new employees

Footprints Security is on the hunt for new employees, and they’re willing to put their money where their mouth is.

The security guard company is offering a free 40-hour basic security training course that usually costs $375, with materials and exam fees.

This course is mandatory to apply for a Province of BC Security Worker’s Licence.

“This is an incredible opportunity for those who would otherwise not be able to afford to enter the industry due to all the fees and costs involved,” said Kim Dillon, community relations coordinator for WorkLink Employment Society.

“Now they will be able to start a new career and not have to jump through so many financial hoops.”

The course teaches professionalism and ethics, legal studies, report writing, and personal safety. In some cases, WorkLink may cover the security licence fee, childcare costs while taking the course, and work clothing and supplies.

The free course, in partnership with WorkLink Employee Society, takes place at WorkBC Centre (#102-3179 Jacklin Rd.) on Nov. 18, 20-22, and 25 with a two-hour exam on Nov. 27. The registration deadline is open to the public until Nov. 15.

To register, contact training@footprintsecurity.com or 1-866-248-9117.

