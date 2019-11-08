Footprints Security offers free basic security course for new employees

Event takes place in late November, registration required

Footprints Security is on the hunt for new employees, and they’re willing to put their money where their mouth is.

The security guard company is offering a free 40-hour basic security training course that usually costs $375, with materials and exam fees.

This course is mandatory to apply for a Province of BC Security Worker’s Licence.

“This is an incredible opportunity for those who would otherwise not be able to afford to enter the industry due to all the fees and costs involved,” said Kim Dillon, community relations coordinator for WorkLink Employment Society.

“Now they will be able to start a new career and not have to jump through so many financial hoops.”

READ MORE: WorkBC Westshore hosts free ‘lunch and learn’ workshop for small businesses

The course teaches professionalism and ethics, legal studies, report writing, and personal safety. In some cases, WorkLink may cover the security licence fee, childcare costs while taking the course, and work clothing and supplies.

The free course, in partnership with WorkLink Employee Society, takes place at WorkBC Centre (#102-3179 Jacklin Rd.) on Nov. 18, 20-22, and 25 with a two-hour exam on Nov. 27. The registration deadline is open to the public until Nov. 15.

To register, contact training@footprintsecurity.com or 1-866-248-9117.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Saanich tries to fill vacancies in various committees, boards and foundations for 2020
Next story
Oak Bay search and rescue join Tetris challenge

Just Posted

More than 25,000 single-use items thrown out in downtown Victoria every day

City staff say more needs to be done to prevent single-use items from going to the landfill

Remembrance Day services: where to pay your respects in Greater Victoria

Where to pay respect to Canadian Veterans in Greater Victoria on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019

Oak Bay search and rescue join Tetris challenge

Challenge a chance to use a new drone

Footprints Security offers free basic security course for new employees

Event takes place in late November, registration required

BC Transit borrows buses from Interior to avoid trip cancellations in Greater Victoria

80 new buses arriving in Victoria in 2020

VIDEO: Surgical objects left in patients on the rise in Canada, data shows

553 foreign items — such as sponges and medical instruments — were left behind over a two-year period

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 5

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Is it too early for Christmas decorations?

You see them sparkling from street corners and swelling out of store… Continue reading

Kane counts 3 points as Blackhawks roll to 5-2 win over Canucks

Vancouver suffers first regulation loss since Oct. 19

Young Chilliwack mother donates five organs to save others following her sudden death

Celebration of Life for Shera Morgan who died of a brain aneurysm is set for Nov. 9 at Tzeachten Hall

Nude swimming group making waves – again – at Surrey pool

Concern is being raised about children participating in the SkinnyDippers swims at Newton Wave Pool

Developer, government deny negligence in Sechelt sinkhole lawsuit

Homes in a Sechelt neighbourhood were evacuated due to a sinkhole in February 2019

Two Vancouver police officers accused of ‘excessive force’ when entering family home

Police complaint commissioner will hold a public hearing

B.C. teen receives visibility boost from X-Games athlete after dirt bike stolen

“Help get this kid his bike back!”

Most Read