For the love of fibre: fibre arts celebrated through demonstrations and market showcasing locally made items

Fibrations 2019 marketplace displayed locally made items including knitted sushi. (Penny Sakamoto/Black Press Staff)
Children got to try their hands at fibre arts through demonstrations in the Kids’ Zone. (Penny Sakamoto/Black Press Staff)
Fibrations organizer Stephanie Papik said there was record number of vendors in attendance this year. (Penny Sakamoto/Black Press Staff)
Local fibre arts enthusiasts made their way to Porter Park on Sunday for the ninth annual Fibrations event. Experts and amateurs alike met up behind the Fairfield Community Centre to celebrate all forms of fibre-based art including weaving, knitting, crocheting, and more.

The volunteer-run celebration of fibre began at 10 a.m. and concluded at 4 p.m.

The 2019 event saw a record breaking 80 vendors in the Fibrations marketplace, said organizer Stephanie Papik.

Vendors including Ancient Futures, Elf Leather and Everlea Yarn had booths set up throughout the park. Hand-crafted items such as jewellery, macrame plant hangers and wall hangings could be purchased along with art supplies such as needles and yarn.

The vendors and several local fibre art guilds also shared their knowledge with attendees through numerous interactive demonstrations of some of the different methods of creating with fibre, including spinning, weaving and felting.

Kids were also invited to try their hands at various fibre art forms at the Kids’ Zone.

Food was available in the community centre. A toonie raffle was also featured and names were drawn for various locally made products.

With files from Penny Sakamoto.

Most Read