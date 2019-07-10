A proud owner buffs the hood of her classic car at the 2016 Ford and Friends car show. (Black Press Media file photo)

Ford and Friends car show rolls into Central Saanich

Over 200 cars coming to Heritage Acres park July 14 for annual show and shine

Classic pre-1986 cars are being displayed as part of the 39th annual Fords and Friends Car Show and Shine on Sunday.

Held at Saanich Historical Artifacts Society (Heritage Acres) near the Pat Bay Highway, the July 14 show is being organized by the Early Ford V8 Club #109 Victoria, and will contain a variety of vehicles of all makes and models.

ALSO READ: Military Police welcomes bikers to join their gang as they blast across Canada

The organizers expect 200 classic cars and trucks to be displayed and have a variety of family friendly activities on offer. The organizers say there will be train rides by donation, live music featuring Vinyl Wave, trophy presentations, food vendors and two 50/50 draws, with proceeds going to the Salvation Army.

The show also aims to raise funds for The Mustard Seed Street Church and Victoria Women’s Transition House Society.

Originally founded in 1979, the Victoria Ford club’s first car show was originally called The First Canadian All-Ford Picnic and then developed into a bigger event that included other makes of cars. Since then they have organized tours and shows, welcoming new members to their club.

ALSO READ: Superhero themed book details 11 everyday frauds, from romance to smishing

Heritage Acres is at 7321 Lochside and the show runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets cost $5 and kids are admitted free. The entry fee for show cars is $15 per car, including all passengers. Trophy presentations are at 1 p.m. and there will be five prize draws, three for show cars and two for the public.

Want to display your vehicle? Call Bruce Somers at 250-478-9951 for details.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Ferry hair, don’t care? BC Ferries offering chance at prizes

Just Posted

20 cats saved from abuse by network of B.C. animal rescues

Rescued from the Interior, 15 kittens and five cats are now in the care of Victoria Humane Society

Escaped William Head inmates recognized after commenting on off-duty RCMP officer’s dog

Prisoners back in police custody, expected to appear in court Wednesday

Oak Bay Avenue shut down after landscaper ruptures gas line

Building evacuated as line heard hissing gas

Man charged in Brentwood Bay murder retains lawyer

Alan Charles Chapman is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Emily Caruana

HarbourCats claw out a 3-2 win over Ridgefield Raptors Tuesday night

The teams square off Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Royal Athletic Park

VIDEO: Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns of drag from global trade tensions

The decision kept the interest rate at 1.75 per cent for a sixth-straight meeting

Trout and coho stranded in pools with reduced food amid drought on North Island

Streamflows remain low despite rainfall

POLL: Should there be more incentives for people to purchase electric bicycles?

Drivers who hand over the keys to their old gas-guzzler to get… Continue reading

Fisherman called hero after saving man from drowning in B.C. lake

“I didn’t really think about anything I was doing, I just kind of did it,” said Calgary’s Aaron Jones.

B.C. to begin increasing coastal log export charges

New fees based on harvest cost, cedar no longer exempt

Alberta resident photographs grizzly on North Island

Multiple grizzly sightings reported in recent weeks

Ferry hair, don’t care? BC Ferries offering chance at prizes

Contest rewards passengers for #FerryHair photos

Fraser Valley chicken abuse case hinges on activist videos

Defence still not content with disclosure of complete and unedited video

Province offers grants for free tampons, pads to ease ‘period poverty’ in B.C.

United Way and B.C. government will be giving a one-time $95,000 to 12 non-profit agencies

Most Read