Ford and Friends car show rolls into Central Saanich

Over 200 cars coming to Heritage Acres park July 14 for annual show and shine

A proud owner buffs the hood of her classic car at the 2016 Ford and Friends car show. (Black Press Media file photo)

Classic pre-1986 cars are being displayed as part of the 39th annual Fords and Friends Car Show and Shine on Sunday.

Held at Saanich Historical Artifacts Society (Heritage Acres) near the Pat Bay Highway, the July 14 show is being organized by the Early Ford V8 Club #109 Victoria, and will contain a variety of vehicles of all makes and models.

The organizers expect 200 classic cars and trucks to be displayed and have a variety of family friendly activities on offer. The organizers say there will be train rides by donation, live music featuring Vinyl Wave, trophy presentations, food vendors and two 50/50 draws, with proceeds going to the Salvation Army.

The show also aims to raise funds for The Mustard Seed Street Church and Victoria Women’s Transition House Society.

Originally founded in 1979, the Victoria Ford club’s first car show was originally called The First Canadian All-Ford Picnic and then developed into a bigger event that included other makes of cars. Since then they have organized tours and shows, welcoming new members to their club.

Heritage Acres is at 7321 Lochside and the show runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets cost $5 and kids are admitted free. The entry fee for show cars is $15 per car, including all passengers. Trophy presentations are at 1 p.m. and there will be five prize draws, three for show cars and two for the public.

Want to display your vehicle? Call Bruce Somers at 250-478-9951 for details.



