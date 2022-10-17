Former Colwood fire truck unveiled as muscular dystrophy support

The truck will be used to help West Shore departments with Fill the Boot campaigns

West Shore firefighters have a new tool to help support Muscular Dystrophy Canada in the form of a recently retired and repurposed Colwood Fire Rescue truck, which was officially unveiled on Oct. 6. (Courtesy City of Colwood)

The West Shore’s firefighting community has a new tool to help raise awareness for a cause which has been close to the hearts of firefighters for decades.

On Oct. 6, the Colwood Volunteer Firefighters Association, West Shore fire departments, Muscular Dystrophy Canada, and Colwood council officially unveiled the new MD fire truck. Converted from a recently retired Colwood Fire Rescue truck, it is wrapped in Muscular Dystrophy branding and has been dedicated to helping fundraising efforts.

Since 1954, fire departments across the country have been helping to raise funds to support people living with neuromuscular disorders and to support research in the field through Fill the Boot campaigns each spring.

The truck was made possible thanks to sponsors, including Aubrey’s Enterprise Ltd., Bayside Mechanical, City of Colwood, Coast Capital Savings, Emery Electric, Island Savings, Linda Aubrey, The Sign Pad, Stewart Parkinson, and Online Ventures Inc., according to a news release from the City of Colwood.

Residents are encouraged to keep an eye out for the truck in the community and to consider donating to the cause if able.

