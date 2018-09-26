Cathy MacDonald delivers her masterclass on negotiation.(Submitted)

Former hostage negotiator to hold class in Victoria

Cathy MacDonald will teach communication skills on Sept. 26

Negotiation can be a business-saving — and life-saving— skill. Just ask Cathy MacDonald, a retired hostage negotiator.

MacDonald is in Victoria all the way from her base in Scotland for a two-day masterclass on Sept. 28 and 29 at the Oak Bay Beach Hotel. Drawing on her 32 years as an operational police officer in Scotland and additional time as a hostage negotiator, MacDonald will share communication tactics and tips with the audience.

It’s not her first time in the teaching role, as MacDonald trained Scottish and international crisis negotiation teams. She helped persuade people out of kidnapping, extortion, protests and assisted with suicide intervention during her decades-long career.

Despite the heavy work she’s done in the past, in a press release MacDonald describes her class as lighthearted and engaging. Participants are treated to lunch, and optional dinner and a one-on-one coaching call with MacDonald following the class.

Tickets can be purchased communicationmasterclass.ca.

