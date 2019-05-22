Former Saanich councillor joins Cordova Bay community association board

Former Saanich councillor Leif Wergeland has recently joined the board of the Cordova Bay Association for Community Affairs. (Black Press File)

A former Saanich councillor has re-entered community affairs.

Leif Wergeland, who sat on Saanich council for 22 years until his retirement from elected politics in 2018, has joined the board of the Cordova Bay Association for Community Affairs, the community association for the area.

“We have lived in the community for over 15 years and saw it as an opportunity to get involved in a different way,” said Wergeland when asked about his decision to join the board. “I am looking forward to serving in this area.”

Wergeland is serving as the board’s planning co-chair. He joins the board towards the final stages of an update of the local area plan.

The area is currently in the midst of redevelopment with its focus being the former site of the Cordova Bay Plaza, which will be the future of site of the Haro, a mixed use residential-commercial development with 91 residential units on the top three floors of three four-storey buildings.

It generated considerable opposition from area residents, and sparked a legal row between the municipality and area residents, with a court reminding the municipality that all development permits must conform to the official community plan (OCP), as cited in bylaw 478(2) of B.C.’s local government act, after area residents opposed to the Haro filed a petition.

