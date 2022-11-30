Former Sidney councillor Barbara Fallot has issued a challenge to her own strata, as well as others, to participate in the 12 Days of Christmas Giving Holiday Food Drive starting on Dec. 1. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Former Sidney councillor issues challenge to help food bank

12 Days of Christmas Giving Holiday Food Drive starts Dec. 1

A former Sidney councillor is encouraging other stratas and organizations to follow an appeal by the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank under its 12 Days of Christmas Giving Holiday Food Drive starting on Dec. 1.

The food bank is asking residents to add one item per day to a reusable bag and deliver it to the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank on Dec. 13.

Barbara Fallot said she is issuing the appeal after reading about the need for donations this Christmas season.

“I have always been a supporter of the food bank,” she said in praising the work of Bev Elder, executive director. After reviewing the foodbank’s 12 Days of Christmas idea, she shared it with her strata before issuing a broader appeal.

Fallot said a number of people within her strata have already stepped up. “Others have said they have already made arrangements to give or they are going to be giving when the firefighters come (this week). In the end, the foodbank wins. It doesn’t make a difference how we can go about it. This was just another way to broaden the request.”

Fallot also said it is a real concern that residents might not be as generous with donations against the backdrop of current economic situations, which is also forcing more people to turn to the food bank.

“There are supply issues, which then obviously drive up the prices, along with every other reason that drives up prices. But I think most of us, who have some ability to help in some small way will continue to do so.”

Ultimately, Fallot encourages everyone to help in any way they can.

