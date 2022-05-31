Barry Gough is presented with the Admirals’ Medal by retired naval admiral John Anderson on behalf of the Naval Association of Canada during a monthly luncheon of the Vancouver Island branch at the Royal Victoria Yacht Club. (Photo by Paul Seguna)

Barry Gough is presented with the Admirals’ Medal by retired naval admiral John Anderson on behalf of the Naval Association of Canada during a monthly luncheon of the Vancouver Island branch at the Royal Victoria Yacht Club. (Photo by Paul Seguna)

Former Victoria teacher, longtime maritime historian earns 35th Admiral’s Medal

Vancouver Island association hands off award during Royal Victoria Yacth Club event

A former Vic High teacher, historian, author and distinguished alumni of the University of Victoria, has earned the Admirals’ Medal for his contribution to maritime studies.

Barry Gough is the 35th recipient of the silver medal awarded annually for outstanding achievement in maritime-related science, technology and academic studies or application of practical maritime skills.

READ ALSO: ‘Don’t be a fawn-napper’: BC Conservation reminds public to leave baby deer alone

Gough was recognized for his lifetime achievement as a global maritime and naval historian, beginning with a pioneering study of The Royal Navy and the Northwest Coast of North America including 30 major volumes and numerous articles, culminating with Pax Britannica: Ruling the Waves and Keeping the Peace Before Armageddon (2014) and Churchill and Fisher: Titans at the Admiralty (2017).

Gough was given the award during the May 26 Vancouver Island Branch of the Naval Association of Canada luncheon at the Royal Victoria Yacht Club.

Established in 1985, the medal is named for Rear-Admirals George Stephens and Victor Brodeur and Vice-Admiral Rollo Mainguy.

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay

Previous story
Cycling community to ring in new Bike N’ Ride in Central Saanich
Next story
‘Angel in disguise’: Saanich woman looks for mystery Good Samaritan after medical incident

Just Posted

Saanich resident Mary Gresham, left, and husband Ray received a random act of kindness May 24 when Gresham fell ill in a Mount Douglas Park washroom and her husband couldn’t drive the car. (Courtesy of Gwen Patterson)
‘Angel in disguise’: Saanich woman looks for mystery Good Samaritan after medical incident

Jim Townley, president of the Saanichton Village Association, receives a $5,000 donation from Lisa Green and Melanie Bolster of Western Coast Insurance in Saanichton toward the Saanichton Bike N’ Ride located off Lisnoe Ave near the Fresh Cup Roastery Café with officials set to celebrate its official opening Saturday, June 4. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Cycling community to ring in new Bike N’ Ride in Central Saanich

The Royal Canadian Navy sail training vessel HMCS Oriole, photographed in 2018. A past crew member has been convicted in Victoria on three separate charges relating to assaults against a cadet during a 2006 West Coast cruise to and from Alaska. The vessel is now based in Halifax. (Courtesy Department of National Defence)
Retired HMCS Oriole crew member convicted in Victoria of sexual assault, other charges

Barry Gough is presented with the Admirals’ Medal by retired naval admiral John Anderson on behalf of the Naval Association of Canada during a monthly luncheon of the Vancouver Island branch at the Royal Victoria Yacht Club. (Photo by Paul Seguna)
Former Victoria teacher, longtime maritime historian earns 35th Admiral’s Medal